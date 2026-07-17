FICER Powers India’s Digital Future with Next-Generation Optical Networking Solutions

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FICER Technology Co., Ltd., a Taiwan-based provider of optical communication solutions, is strengthening its focus on India’s rapidly expanding digital infrastructure landscape with a portfolio of next-generation networking technologies. As the country advances its Digital India and Smart Cities initiatives, the demand for reliable, scalable, and intelligent optical connectivity continues to rise. Through its innovative solutions, FICER aims to support telecom operators, data centers, and enterprises in building future-ready networks across India.

Mr. Jax Chuang, Senior Sales Manager, FICER Technology

Mr. Jax Chuang, Senior Sales Manager, FICER Technology said, “India is rapidly advancing toward a digitally connected future, and FICER is proud to support this journey with innovative optical networking solutions. Our technologies are designed to enable smarter cities, stronger connectivity, and scalable infrastructure that meets the demands of AI, 5G, and next-generation digital services.”

The company’s solutions are aimed at helping organizations build high-capacity, future-ready networks capable of supporting increasing data consumption, AI workloads, and next-generation connectivity services.

At the forefront of FICER’s portfolio is its F520 OTN DWDM System combined with Digital Coherent Optics (DCO) transceivers. The offering delivers scalable optical networking capabilities for metro and long-haul deployments, enabling operators to expand bandwidth efficiently while simplifying network management. The modular architecture is designed to support the growing connectivity needs of urban environments and digital infrastructure projects.

With artificial intelligence and cloud applications driving unprecedented traffic growth, FICER is also highlighting its 800G and 400G transceivers for high-performance data center and AI applications. Complementing these solutions is the company’s range of 25G, 40G, and 100G BiDi transceivers, which maximize existing fiber assets by enabling bidirectional communication over a single fiber strand. This approach helps reduce deployment costs and minimizes the need for additional fiber infrastructure.

To further enhance network intelligence and operational efficiency, FICER offers pluggable EDFA and OTDR technologies. These solutions integrate signal amplification and real-time fiber monitoring into standard optical interfaces, enabling service providers to identify faults remotely and reduce maintenance timelines. Features such as Automatic Gain Control (AGC), fast transient suppression, and Single Fiber Single Wavelength operation contribute to improved network reliability and reduced operational expenditure.

The company is also advancing fiber access technologies through its XGS-PON and 25G-PON solutions. These technologies enable operators to deliver residential broadband, enterprise connectivity, and 5G transport services over a unified fiber infrastructure. In particular, 25G-PON is positioned to address the bandwidth and latency requirements of emerging applications, including smart city deployments and future 5G use cases.

As India’s digital ecosystem continues to evolve, investments in optical networking technologies will play a critical role in enabling seamless connectivity across cities, enterprises, and data centers. Through its portfolio of intelligent and high-capacity solutions, FICER aims to contribute to the development of resilient and future-ready communication infrastructure for the country.

With increasing emphasis on smart infrastructure, AI adoption, and high-speed connectivity, companies such as FICER are helping shape the next phase of India’s digital transformation journey.

For further details, please contact Mr. Ravindranath Sundaramurthy at +91 9980006548 or via email at Ravi@ficer.com

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / FICER

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