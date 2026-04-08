FICCI CASCADE Hosts Seminar on Protecting Consumers from the Threat of Smuggling and Counterfeiting

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FICCI CASCADE successfully organized a high-impact seminar titled “Protecting Consumers: Addressing the Threat of Smuggling and Counterfeiting” at Federation House, New Delhi, bringing together key policymakers, enforcement authorities, industry leaders, and consumer rights experts to address the growing challenge of illicit trade.

The seminar focused on strengthening policy frameworks, enhancing enforcement mechanisms, and increasing consumer awareness to safeguard markets from counterfeit and smuggled goods.

The inaugural session began with a welcome address by Mr. Anil Rajput, Chairman, FICCI CASCADE, who emphasized the urgent need for collaborative efforts to tackle illicit trade. Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, delivered his address through a video message, highlighting that the fight against smuggling and counterfeiting is a shared responsibility and must be driven by strong laws, empowered institutions, and collective action. Smt. Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, delivered the inaugural address, highlighting the government’s commitment to strengthening consumer protection systems. The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. P. C. Jha, Former Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Advisor, FICCI CASCADE.

A key highlight of the seminar was the panel discussion on empowering consumers in the fight against smuggling and counterfeiting. Experts stressed the importance of consumer awareness, responsible buying behavior, and the collective role of government, industry, and consumer organizations in combating illicit trade.

Mr. Anil Rajput, Chairman, FICCI CASCADE

Mr. Anil Rajput, Chairman, FICCI CASCADE said, “FICCI CASCADE’s collaboration with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has strengthened nationwide awareness through initiatives like ‘Jago Grahak Jago’. Empowering consumers through the SAFER approach builds a strong defence against illicit trade. With the global illicit economy exceeding $3 trillion, this fight is critical for economic stability and national security.”

Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India said, “The fight against smuggling and counterfeiting is a shared responsibility. As India moves from ‘buyer beware’ to ‘consumer first’, strong laws, empowered institutions, and collective action are key. In our journey towards Viksit Bharat, growth must rest on trust, safety, and integrity—ensuring ‘Made in India’ remains a global hallmark of trust.”

Smt. Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India said, “Quality must remain the cornerstone of India’s growth, as unsafe and unreliable products can undermine economic progress. With AI-enabled grievance systems and WhatsApp-based complaint registration, technology is strengthening consumer protection. As India rises globally, empowering consumers with awareness, trust, and rights is essential to sustain this journey.”

Mr. P. C. Jha, Former Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Advisor, FICCI CASCADE

Mr. P. C. Jha, Former Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Advisor, FICCI CASCADE said, “I extend my sincere gratitude to all distinguished speakers, policymakers, and participants for their valuable insights and contributions. Today’s discussions have reinforced the importance of collaboration in tackling illicit trade. Together, with continued commitment and collective action, we can build a safer, transparent, and consumer-centric marketplace for the nation.”

The seminar also highlighted the critical role of the judiciary and policy frameworks in strengthening enforcement against illegal trade practices, along with the need for stronger regulatory coordination among stakeholders. Discussions further emphasized actionable strategies such as intelligence sharing, use of advanced technologies, and strengthening legal systems to effectively combat counterfeit and smuggled products.

The event served as a strong platform for dialogue and collaboration, reaffirming FICCI CASCADE’s commitment to curbing illicit trade and strengthening consumer protection across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / FICCI

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