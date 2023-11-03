Festive Delights – Acer Unleashes Spectacular Offers to Elevate Your Celebrations

- Advertisement - -

Acer India is thrilled to announce its exclusive range of festive offers, spreading joy and prosperity during this festive season. Festivals are more than just dates on the calendar; they represent moments of togetherness, sharing, and creating memories. In this spirit, Acer presents its Festive Dhamaka, a celebration that promises to light up Diwali and enrich your celebrations. From the 15th of October to the 20th of November, Acer has lined up an array of offers that will make this festive season truly remarkable.

Customers can enjoy the festivities with the promise of up to ₹5,000 cashback on their purchases, adding an extra layer of joy to their celebrations. Alongside this, there are exciting offers on Acer laptops, providing the ideal work-and-play companion. Shoppers can rest assured by choosing Acer’s exclusive and authorized retail partners, guaranteeing authenticity and top-notch quality for their purchases.

Between 15th October – 20th November:

Free 2-Year Extended Warranty: Enjoy peace of mind with a complimentary 2-year extended warranty, and some select laptops include an extra 1-2 years.

Easy No-Cost EMI: Make your purchase hassle-free with no-cost EMI options, ensuring your budget remains intact.

Free Gaming and Non-Gaming Accessories: Elevate your gaming experience with complimentary accessories that come with Acer laptop.

This festive season, Acer is crafting unforgettable memories and enhancing your celebrations. Don’t miss the opportunity to make your Diwali truly magnificent. Visit Acer’s exclusive stores and authorized retailers and relish the joy of cutting-edge technology during this most wonderful time of the year.

Between 4th – 12th November:

Shop and Win – Lucky Draw: Participate for a chance to win from a pool of 1000+ products, with a total value of ₹12 lakhs.

Up to ₹2000 Instant Bank Discount: Grab instant bank discounts to make your dream Acer laptop more budget friendly.

Walk-In Assured Gifts: Receive an assured gift worth up to ₹5,000 when visiting Acer stores.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer India

