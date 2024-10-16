FCRF and IEDUP Join Hands to Promote Research and Digital Security for MSMEs

- Advertisement -

The Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF) and the Institute of Entrepreneurship Development, Uttar Pradesh (IEDUP), have entered into a strategic partnership to advance research and collaboration in emerging technology sectors. The two organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cybersecurity, legal frameworks, and digital transformation for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The MoU was signed by Harshvardhan Singh, Director of FCRF, and Arvind Kumar Singh, Associate Faculty and authorized signatory of IEDUP. The signing ceremony was attended by key figures including Prof. Triveni Singh, Chief Mentor at FCRF, Mamta Chauhan, Senior Faculty at IEDUP, and Mr. Surjan Singh, Special Secretary (Retired).

Founded by the Government of Uttar Pradesh in 1986, IEDUP is a leading institution dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and human resource development. As a Center of Excellence, it has played a crucial role in promoting entrepreneurship across the state with the support of major financial institutions such as IDBI, IFCI, ICICI, SBI, and PNB. IEDUP’s mission is to empower MSMEs through tailored training programs, workshops, and research initiatives to address contemporary business challenges.

Through this collaboration, FCRF and IEDUP will work together on joint research projects, capacity-building workshops, public awareness campaigns, and policy recommendations. Their focus will span critical areas such as IoT security, AI, blockchain technology, data privacy regulations, and other emerging domains that impact MSMEs. This partnership is designed to help MSMEs navigate the legal and ethical challenges associated with adopting new technologies in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Mr. Harshvardhan Singh, Director of FCRF

Mr. Harshvardhan Singh, Director of FCRF said, “This collaboration marks an important step towards creating a safer and more secure technological environment, particularly for MSMEs, who are vulnerable to the evolving digital landscape.”

This partnership aligns with the broader mission of both organizations to foster innovation, resilience, and growth in the MSME sector, ensuring they are equipped to face the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / FCRF

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 130