Fast pass to knowledge – Universitas Indonesia upgrades library access and digital learning with Hikvision

Universitas Indonesia, one of the country’s most prestigious universities, is modernizing its campus infrastructure with Hikvision’s access control and smart classroom solutions. These upgrades ensure a safer, smarter, and more interactive environment for students, faculty, and staff.

Smarter and more secure access to the library

Universitas Indonesia’s central library faced a persistent issue with unauthorized and uncontrolled access. People from outside the university could enter without being monitored or verified, and it was hard to monitor traffic levels for management purposes. To address this problem, the university worked with IT system integrator Trimitra Data to install a combination of speed gates and facial recognition terminals at the library’s three main entrances.

Hikvision’s Ultra Swing Barriers (DS-K3B801BX) can adjust opening and closing speeds based on visitor flow, ensuring smooth transitions and preventing unauthorized entry. They also include safety features such as automatic locking when there’s an obstruction, and emergency unlocking during a fire alarm.

For identity verification, the university deployed Hikvision’s Ultra Series Face Recognition Terminals (DS-K1T673TDX-T) on the speed gates. These process entries in less than 0.2 seconds with over 99% accuracy. By integrating these terminals with the HikCentral Professional Series software, library staff can manage access permissions remotely while maintaining a detailed log of visitors.

According to Sony Pawoko, a library staff member, the benefits were felt immediately. “With this system,” he said, “it is much easier for us to manage people coming in and out of the library. Now, only students, lecturers and guests who have permission can enter and access the facilities at Universitas Indonesia.”

Apart from optimized access control and enhanced safety, because the solution tracks visitor flows, it helps administrators adjust library space usage according to peak and off-peak hours. It also helps staff to optimize the way they work, ensuring that they are deployed where and when they’re most needed.

Exploring the benefits of smart classrooms

In other parts of the university, faculties have begun to replace whiteboards with interactive displays in order to enhance the learning environment for students. Recently, the Faculty of Fiscal Administrative Sciences has constructed a new eco-friendly and smart building and wanted to create a pilot of Hikvision’s smart education solutions in order to explore the impact of digital learning tools.

The pilot classroom includes an 86-inch 4K Interactive Display (DS-D5C86RB/B) for dynamic presentations and collaborative learning. It features light protection which filters out over 60% of ultrashort-wave blue light to protect students’ eyes and make long lectures more comfortable to follow. A 22-inch Electronic Class Board (DS-D6122TH-D/C) shows class schedules and announcements, as well as simplifies attendance through facial recognition or ID card scanning. There’s also a 4K lecture-recording camera (DS-2CD7186G0-IZS) and a 32-mic array (DS-UAC-M1P) for high-quality audio-visual capture for hybrid and online learning. An Education and Sharing System (DS-9604LNI-V/B12) manages lecture recording, whilst online learning and conferences are supported with Hikvision’s Classin Software.

Together, these smart classroom technologies are already delivering many of the benefits of digital technologies in higher education. The interactive display, for example, allows lecturers to zoom-in on detailed parts of graphs and annotate directly on the screen. This is particularly beneficial for a faculty such as Fiscal Administrative Sciences where complex graphs, regulations, and models feature so heavily. It is also a very dynamic domain, and academics are now benefiting from the ability to use up-to-date, real-world case studies to create hybrid classes which combine lectures with online resources.

The smart classroom pilot has also demonstrated the great potential for online learning. The university’s e-learning program, UI MOOCS, currently has over 750 Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and 175 cascade courses. In the future, it could easily be enhanced with the faculty’s new smart classroom technologies.

Another advantage of these products is their eco-friendliness which fits in well with the faculty’s environmental plan. Both the Interactive Display and the Electronic Class Board have built-in light sensor modules. These automatically adjust screen brightness based on the surrounding lighting conditions, saving energy without compromising the clarity of the displays. They are also Energy Star certified, meeting the strict guidelines of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Dr. Neni Susilawati, a lecturer at the Faculty of Fiscal Administration Science

By using Hikvision’s solutions, Universitas Indonesia has strengthened security and started a journey of digital education transformation. The success of the library access control system and the smart classroom pilot is an excellent start for campus-wide implementation. Dr. Neni Susilawati, a lecturer at the Faculty of Fiscal Administration Science said, “We are dedicated to building a modern and innovative educational environment. With Hikvision’s technological support, we are working together to create a better future for education.”

