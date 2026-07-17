Faker Named Game Ambassador of the Esports World Cup and the Esports Nations Cup

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The Esports Foundation (EF) announced that Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, the most decorated and influential player in League of Legends history, has been named a Game Ambassador for the Esports World Cup (EWC) and Esports Nations Cup (ENC) through 2028. His career has transcended competitive gaming, elevating him to national hero status in the Republic of Korea and reflecting the rise of esports athletes as cultural icons for a digital generation.

Faker joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Magnus Carlsen in the Esports Foundation Ambassador Program. Together, they represent the expanding global culture of competition: the reach of traditional sport, the evolution of competitive gaming and the athletes who built esports itself.

Faker will represent the perspective of esports players across the Foundation’s international events, athlete initiatives, media engagements and leadership forums, helping strengthen the connections among players, fans and organizations.

“You can’t talk about esports without mentioning Faker. He is the defining athlete of competitive gaming: a champion whose excellence, discipline and longevity have inspired an entire generation,” said Mr. Ralf Reichert, Chief Executive Officer of the Esports Foundation. “As our Game Ambassador, Faker represents something fundamental to the Ambassador Program: esports creates its own global sporting icons. Across EWC, ENC and NGSC, he will help ensure that the players who built this sport have a voice in shaping where it goes next.”

Faker added, “Competition has shaped my life, and I am proud to join the Esports Foundation as Game Ambassador. I want to continue competing for the biggest titles with T1 while representing the players and fans who have helped esports grow worldwide. Through the Esports World Cup, Esports Nations Cup and the Foundation’s wider platforms, I hope to inspire the next generation to pursue excellence, remain resilient and believe in how far competitive gaming can take them. There is still much more to achieve.”

For more than a decade, Faker has represented competitive gaming. While his achievements began in League of Legends, his influence now extends beyond a single title. As esports has grown from a passionate community into a global sport that fills arenas and creates national icons, Faker has remained at the center of that story, becoming one of the defining athletes of his generation while inspiring millions of players around the world.

A six-time League of Legends World Champion, EWC 2024 winner, two-time MSI champion and ten-time domestic champion, Faker has spent more than a decade competing at the highest level with T1.

His victory at the inaugural Esports World Cup in 2024 added another international title to his already accomplished career in competitive gaming. This week, Faker will look to reclaim the EWC trophy by competing as part of T1 at the EWC, showcasing the highest standard of professional play on the biggest esports stage.

Beyond competition, Faker has become one of the Republic of Korea’s most recognized sporting figures. In 2026, he became the first esports athlete to receive the Blue Dragon Medal, the nation’s highest sporting honor awarded by President Lee Jae-myung, in recognition of his contributions to Korean sport and culture.

Faker’s influence now extends well beyond the game. For millions of fans, he represents the ideals that define elite competition: discipline, humility, resilience and the tireless pursuit of excellence. As esports has grown into a global cultural phenomenon, his voice has come to reach far beyond competitive gaming, connecting with leaders across sport, government, business and entertainment.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / EWC

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