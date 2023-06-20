FAIITA member associations visit COMPUTEX at TAIWAN

- Advertisement - -

FAIITA leadership has contemplated the fact that channel business in India which is the mainstay of business of most of the FAIITA members is undergoing consistent changes which have been transformed affecting their profitability and sustainability.

Traditionally, the most focused business of the channel is laptops and other computing devices whereas in the total IT business, their contribution is around 30 percent only. Lots of opportunities existed in other segments of IT & ITES as well as manufacturing.

FAIITA team for the last 1 year has been working towards making getting these new opportunities to FAIITA members and for that purpose reaching out to Taiwan Computer Association and TAITRA who organize Computex every year at TAIWAN.

Lots of members of FAITTA member associations visited the COMPUTEX at TAIWAN from 30th May to 2nd June 2023 to explore the new technologies and business tie-ups.

FAIITA President along with President FITAG and President TAIT were also invited to attend the inaugural function presided by the Hon’ble President of TAIWAN. President FAIITA also addresses the India-Taiwan Cooperation Forum on the subject of “Industry Insight: India’s Market Potential and Industry Readiness.”

President TAIT and Founder President Shri Champak Gurjar were part of the round table discussion. On behalf of TAIWAN Dr Chen –yu-Lee, CEO of TCA, and Dr J B Xiao, General Secretary, CSF were present and addressed.

Dr. Denis Hu Ex CEO of TCA and presently President of FCCI conducted the round table discussion. He also hosted a Lunch to honour President FAIITA the next day.

Jt Secretary Govt of India Shri Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Shri Gaurangalal Das Indian Ambassador to TAIWAN also addressed the gathering.

FAIITA President briefed about the FAIITA and how members of FAIITA and Taiwan Industry can collaborate to create Joint Ventures, Continuity of B2B meetings, and alignment of TAIWAN brands in the Indian IT distribution system.The keynote address of the FAIITA President was highly appreciated.

Members of FAIITA who are interested in any tie-up and collaboration can get in touch with FAIITA VP Shri Mitesh Dave who is engaging with TCA on behalf of FAIITA.

Continuing the agenda of creating new opportunities, FAIITA aligned with HKTDC and held a Webinar on “Explore & Expand the Global Business Opportunities via Hong Kong”.

This event was targeted towards the enhancement of business on the product side where the FAIITA members engaged in Channel Business have a huge opportunity to get in to tie up with new brands & products.

On behalf of FAIITA President Shri Devesh Rastogi made a welcome address and Shri Navin Gupta Secretary gave a Vote of Thanks.

Speaking on behalf of HKTDC, Ms. Shirley Ng, Director of South Asia and Thailand, HKTDC told the members how HKTDC works and how Indian Trade can partner with HKTDC in sourcing and collaborating.

Shri Rajesh Bhagat, Consultant, South Asia, HKTDC guided the FAIITA members on how to Leverage HKTDC’s Trade and Investment and get benefitted from them. He also informed us that the next Exhibition will take place in Hong Kong in October and invited FAIITA members to attend the same.

President in his welcome address discussed the great opportunity that lies at HKTDC shows where over 3000 vendors are available for the business. FAIITA VP Shri Samir Parekh will support and align any FAIITA member who wants to visit the HLTDC show and is looking for a partner in Hongkong or Mainland China.

