FAIITA Urges Leading Laptop Brands to Support Channel Ecosystem Amid Severe Market Challenges

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The Federation of All India Information Technology Associations (FAIITA), representing IT trade associations and channel partners across the country, has formally submitted a representation to all leading laptop manufacturers in India seeking immediate support and corrective measures in view of the ongoing market instability affecting the laptop trade ecosystem.

FAIITA stated that for nearly the past eight months, the laptop industry has been witnessing continuous price volatility, repeated price increases, weakening consumer demand, and widening pricing disparities between online marketplaces and traditional offline retail channels.

According to FAIITA, the current market conditions have placed immense pressure on dealers, distributors, and retail partners across India. The organization highlighted that deep discounting practices by major online platforms, backed by large financial resources and aggressive inventory positioning, have created an abnormal pricing structure that is severely impacting the confidence and sustainability of the offline trade ecosystem.

In its representation addressed to all major laptop brands operating in India, FAIITA has requested temporary suspension of dealer targets, incentive schemes, growth-linked obligations, demo pressures, and related performance conditions from 1st June 2026 to 31st December 2026.

FAIITA believes that such temporary relief measures will help stabilize the market, support inventory correction, reduce unhealthy pressure on channel partners, and protect the long-term sustainability of India’s traditional IT distribution network.

The association has further invited all leading laptop brands HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Acer and MSI to participate in a joint video conference discussion with FAIITA and its affiliated State Associations to collectively deliberate on the present market challenges and explore constructive long-term solutions for the benefit of the entire industry ecosystem.

Mr. Deepak Bommisetty, Chairman – Brand Coordination Committee (BCC), FAIITA

Speaking on the issue, Mr. Deepak Bommisetty, Chairman – Brand Coordination Committee (BCC), FAIITA stated, “The current market environment has become extremely challenging for channel partners across the country. Our objective is to ensure healthy market stability, sustainable business practices, and long-term protection of the offline retail ecosystem which continues to play a vital role in India’s IT industry growth.”

Mr. Navin Gupta, President, FAIITA

Mr. Navin Gupta, President, FAIITA added, “This is not merely about targets, demos or schemes. It is about safeguarding the confidence, viability, and future sustainability of the entire channel ecosystem during a highly volatile business period.”

FAIITA expressed confidence that the leading laptop brands will positively consider the concerns raised by the trade community and work collaboratively towards maintaining a balanced and healthy market environment.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / FAIITA

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