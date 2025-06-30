FAIITA to Hold Annual General Meeting in Ludhiana During Key IT Industry Gathering

- Advertisement -

The Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA) is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held in Ludhiana from August 22 to 23, 2025, alongside the prestigious B2B and B2C IT Exhibition organized by the Association of Computer Entrepreneurs (ACE), Ludhiana, in association with PACT.

To be held at Hotel Regenta Central Klassic, Ludhiana, this national-level gathering will bring together key office-bearers and members of IT associations from across India to engage in discussions around industry challenges, future policies, and collaborative growth opportunities.

Mr. Navin Kr Gupta, President, FAIITA (Federation of All India IT Associations)

“FAIITA’s AGM is not only a platform for policy review and planning—it’s a celebration of our collective strength as a national IT ecosystem,” said Mr. Navin Gupta, President, FAIITA. “Punjab is a fast-emerging hub of IT trade, and we are glad to host this important national event in partnership with ACE Ludhiana. This AGM will focus on strengthening member welfare, addressing key industry concerns, and enhancing digital opportunities for the channel community.”

The AGM will be attended by leaders and delegates representing all state-level and regional associations affiliated with FAIITA, making it one of the largest gatherings of the IT trade community in India.

Running in parallel with the AGM, “IT INDIA Expo” the B2B and B2C Exhibition, built upon the tremendous success of the B2B Exhibition organized by PACT in July 2022 in Chandigarh, will showcase the latest advancements in IT, CCTV, and surveillance technologies, Panels for smart classes, offering unique opportunities for networking, brand exposure, and business development.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / FAIITA

