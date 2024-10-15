FAIITA Sends Representation to NTWB on the Issues Affecting the IT Industry

- Advertisement -

FAIITA team made presentation on following points/issues before the Chairman, NTWB (National Traders Welfare Board) for consideration and recommending the same to Govt of India.

Delayed Govt Payment on GeM TO MSMEs: As per process of GeM;

Buyer can make purchases only upon the availability and sanction of funds for purchases.

The buyer should release the payment within 15 days of receipt of the material, i.e. generation of CRAC (Consignee Receipt-cum-Acceptance Certificate) and if buyer does not create CRAC. it is deemed to be created.

Therefore, as per process already place payment cycle of 30 to 40 days in defined isGeM/Govt of India guidelines, whereas actual payments are taking over 90 days.

To solve this problem FAIITA suggests that buyer be asked to deposit payment in in escrow account with GeM and 90% payment be released on auto mode upon generation of CRAC/deemed generation of CRAC. This will ease out availability of funds in Land of MSME/ Trades and will help in increasing the production/ turnover and this going boost to economy.

GST Inputs & Traders Rating System: Traders are having continuous demand across the country that Input of Tax credit should not be subjected to clerical mistakes & filing of returns by seller. This issue has also generated huge number of litigations. FAIITA suggests that to ease out the same a rating system should be evolved, wherein tax inputs from rated dealers should not be questioned and this rating process be based upon track record of dealer’s 3 previous year’s performance This will also give advantage to Govt as more number dealers will try to get rating and tax compliance will improve.

National Trade Policy: Presently Trade even after being largest tax payer and employer in still unregulated and no policy exist to solve their problem of Licensing /rules etc. FAIITA suggests that it should be endeavor of NTWB to frame a standard policy which in applicable to entire country. It was also suggested by them FAIITA that unethical practices like predatory pricing be banned in country.

ONDC: As per guidelines and support provided by NTWB, FAIITA organized a workshop addressed by ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), Where in ONDC team explained how ONDC in going to help trade making their business hybrid and they can benefit from same. FAIITA members thanked Chairman for the Initiative and suggested following action points so that the ONDC can provide more effective solutions:

Cataloguing of products on ONDC portal from where trader can pick the product and create own catalogue.

Linkage with Bank schemes like cash back / interest free EMI as valuable with main E-Commerce portal

Enrollment of local logistic vendors who Can support individual markets for delivery.

Enrollment of low-cost e-commence portal wherein Faders can work in low costs.

Marketing of e-commerce portals connected to ONDC.

Resolution of MSME Disputes with Government Buyers: FAIITA suggested that to resolve the dispute with Govt. Buyers a new mechanism be created with involvement of MSME &FINANCE MINISTRY of Govt. of India, so that rules under GFR be amended for faster resolution of disputes.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / FAIITA

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 43