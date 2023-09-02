FAIITA is taking the initiative to open new avenues for its members through the launch of the India IT Mall

- Advertisement - -

FAIITA, the National Federation of IT Associations representing IT Trade fraternity involved in Retail, Distribution, Services & Solutions, and UPCDWA, helping industries to develop. In a specially conducted interview with NCN magazine, Mr. Devesh Rastogi, National President, FAIITA and member of Rashtriya Vyapari Kalyan Board Bharat Sarkar, discussed his perspectives on the brand’s plan, support, initiatives, and details of India IT Mall.

Kindly brief us about FAIITA’s Role.

FAIITA has played a significant role in helping its members thrive in the online platforms. This kind of consistent support can be invaluable for member associations to navigate the rapidly changing landscape of the IT industry and take advantage of the opportunities available.

How do you plan to support the Regional Association?

FAIITA has consistently demonstrated unwavering support for all member associations, extending assistance and solutions to their concerns and challenges. Members have gained advantages on the online platforms with constant support from FAIITA. FAIITA’s consistent and unwavering support for its member associations includes providing assistance and solutions to address the various concerns and challenges faced by the members. Additionally, this support has translated into tangible benefits for the members, particularly in terms of gaining advantages on online platforms. FAIITA’s continuous assistance has enabled its members to effectively navigate the digital landscape and make the most out of online opportunities.

Kindly share the details of India IT Mall with us.

The collaborative launch of the India IT Mall is an exciting and ambitious project. Backed by HP, this venture aims to establish a significant presence, starting in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and eventually expanding its reach across the entire nation. An IT mall could potentially serve as a hub for various IT products and services, providing a platform for businesses, entrepreneurs, and consumers to access a wide range of technology-related offerings.

What new initiatives have you taken?

FAIITA is taking the initiative to open new avenues for its members through the launch of the India IT Mall. This step not only introduces its members to cutting-edge technologies but also provides them with a platform for growth and development. By creating a space where members can access and showcase the latest technological advancements, the India IT Mall could play a significant role in fostering innovation and collaboration within the IT industry. Members might benefit from exposure to new products, services, and ideas, which could potentially lead to business growth and increased competitiveness.

What message would you like to give?

FAIITA is dedicated to harnessing the immense potential of the IT industry and ensuring both the growth of individual members and the industry as a whole. The organization’s commitment to providing continuous support reflects its understanding of the challenges and opportunities present in the rapidly evolving IT landscape.

The B2B program planned in Taiwan is an excellent initiative by FAIITA. By facilitating the participation of Indian members, FAIITA is helping them access international markets and potential business collaborations.

The ongoing support that FAIITA offers to its members is vital, especially when it comes to expanding into new markets or venturing into international business. By providing consistent assistance, the organization can help members navigate various aspects of growing their businesses, whether it’s market research, logistics, networking, or understanding regulatory environments.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / FAIITA

