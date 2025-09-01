FAIITA Holds AGM in Ludhiana, Announces New Committees

- Advertisement -

The Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA) successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ludhiana, Punjab. The prestigious event was jointly hosted by the Association of Computer Entrepreneurs (ACE), Ludhiana and the Punjab Association of Computer Traders (PACT), and witnessed the participation of more than 60 delegates from across the country.

Key Dignitaries

The meeting was convened under the leadership of:

Mr. Navin Gupta, President, FAIITA

Mr. Sanjeev Walia, Secretary, FAIITA

Mr. Gurpreet Singh Sunny, Chairman PACT & Grievance Head

Mr. Naveen Gupta, Treasurer, FAIITA

Discussions and Highlights

The AGM served as a platform for addressing key issues faced by member associations and exploring collective solutions. Several vital points were discussed, including:

Brand Coordination & Partner Relations – Led by Mr. Deepak Bommisetty and supported by Mr. Sushil Kumar, with a focus on creating uniformity in brand-dealer engagement across states. One of the major highlights was a dedicated session on brand coordination.

Membership Development – Strategies for expanding FAIITA’s footprint by adding more city and regional associations under the federation.

Business Development & Imports/Exports – Discussions on easing trade barriers, improving vendor support, and exploring global opportunities for Indian IT partners.

Dispute & Grievance Redressal – Strengthening the mechanism to handle member disputes quickly and fairly.

Digital Communication & E-Bulletins – ensuring consistent and transparent updates to keep members informed and aligned.

Delegates also deliberated on regional challenges such as pricing disparities, unfair trade practices, online competition, and credit discipline. Possible frameworks for national-level policies were explored to bring parity and support sustainable growth.

Announcement of Committees

During the AGM, FAIITA officially announced the appointment of various Committee Chairmen and Co-Chairmen for the coming term:

Committee Chairman Co-Chairman Activity Samir Parekh – Brand Coordination Deepak Bommisetty Sushil Kumar Membership Development Arun Kumar Dey Gurpreet Singh Jagdev Communication & Media Devinder Mehandru – Exhibition Gurpreet Singh – Business Development (Import/Export) Sulalit Gupta – New Opportunity Sugriv Singh Ranawat Pawan Agrawal e-Bulletin Liju P. Raju – Dispute & Redressal Gurpreet Singh Sunny –

Unanimous Leadership Decisions

In a unanimous decision, the house appointed:

Mr. Devesh Rastogi, Past President of FAIITA

Mr. Devesh Rastogi, Past President of FAIITA, as Chairman – bringing his vast experience and leadership to guide the federation’s future course.

Mr. Kaushik Pandya as Advisor – to provide strategic inputs and mentorship to the executive team and committees.

These appointments were welcomed by all members and seen as a strong step towards continuity, stability, and strengthening FAIITA’s vision.

Voices from the Leadership

Mr. Navin Gupta, President, FAIITA

Speaking at the AGM, Mr. Navin Gupta, President of FAIITA said,“This AGM marks a new milestone in FAIITA’s journey of uniting IT associations across India. With the newly appointed committees and leadership, we are confident of addressing challenges more effectively, driving growth initiatives, and creating stronger engagement with brands and partners. The active participation of our members reaffirms the strength of our federation and its commitment to the IT channel community.”

Looking Ahead

The AGM concluded with a collective commitment to strengthen collaboration at the national level, improve partner engagement, and address pressing issues such as credit discipline, fair trade practices, and equal opportunities. The event also provided an excellent opportunity for networking among delegates, further cementing FAIITA’s role as a strong and united voice of the IT industry in India.

