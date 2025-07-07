FAIITA BRAND COMMITTEE – Urgent Call for Unified Action Ahead of Prime Sale – Safeguarding the Offline Retail Ecosystem

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

With the Amazon Prime Sale coming up from July 12th to 14th and the festive season around the corner, FAIITA strongly urges all major brands—HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, and Acer—to act quickly and responsibly to protect the offline retail ecosystem. FAIITA stands committed to the “5-Hour Correction Policy” and the principle of “One Model · One Price · One Offer · One Nation.” We request all brands to fully support this vision. This is the time to show zero tolerance towards any price gaps, unfair practices, or channel imbalances. Let’s work together to create a fair, transparent, and balanced retail environment—where offline partners are respected, supported, and empowered.

In response to the growing concerns raised by our partners and dealers across India, we are formally submitting a consolidated report highlighting major issues around. These challenges are critically affecting market sentiment, dealer confidence, and overall business viability. As responsible stakeholders committed to fair and sustainable market practices, we urge your team to review these inputs and provide a point-wise response and resolution plan at the earliest—preferably within the ongoing sale period—so that corrective actions can be implemented in real time. This is not just a request, but a collective representation from pan-India leadership, meant to ensure long-term alignment and mutual respect in the ecosystem.

We are demanding for:

Seasonal Sale Guarantee – A Must for Offline Partner Confidence: With high-volume sales months ahead, we are demanding a clear, written guarantee from all brands to protect offline partners. Specifically, we seek: A) Written assurance on how pricing and offer parity will be maintained from now until December 2025, B) A defined redressal and compensation mechanism in case of any pricing or offer violations during this period, C) Commitment to real-time monitoring and immediate corrective actions whenever disparities arise, Offline partners are already under immense pressure due to repeated disruptions and unfair practices. It is imperative that brands now demonstrate seriousness through concrete guarantees and transparent processes, not just verbal assurances. This step is not negotiable—it is foundational to restoring trust, enabling stability, and ensuring mutually beneficial growth in this challenging market environment.

Level Playing Field is Not Optional—It is Essential: Offline partners continue to bear high operational costs to maintain brand visibility and customer engagement. The principle of ‘One Model · One Price · One Offer · One Nation’ must be upheld not just in spirit but through actionable frameworks. One Nation · One Price – The Only Way Forward- We firmly demand that brands maintain a single, unified price list across all channels, geographies and Faiita.

We urge all brands to:

Establish fair pricing parity across online and offline channels

across online and offline channels Ensure equal access to offers, stock, and visibility for all channel partners

for all channel partners Build mechanisms that guarantee store walk-ins convert into store sales

Share a point-wise roadmap of how each brand plans to address the current ecosystem gaps

A Message to All Brands:

Offline partners are your brand ambassadors. If you lose their trust—you lose the shelf.

This is a pivotal moment to act responsibly and collaboratively. The offline ecosystem is not just a sales channel; it’s your most trusted brand touch-point.

We look forward to your active participation, clear commitments, and a future-focused action plan in the upcoming meetings.

A Message to All Dealers/Leaders:

We urge each one of you to stay alert and actively report any disruptive pricing you observe across online platforms or LFR (Large Format Retail). Your timely inputs are not just feedback—they’re a vital step toward protecting our shared ecosystem. Remember, every correction we push for today benefits over 50,000 partners and safeguards the livelihoods of nearly 5 lakh people who depend on this industry.

Let’s stop fearing events like the Big Billion Days, Great Indian Festival, or seasonal sales.

Brands are with us—and together, we can ensure fair play across all channels.

Let’s stand united, stay informed, and work together to build a fair, transparent, and thriving retail environment for all.

Mr. Deepak Bommisetty, CHAIRMAN- BCC, FAIITA

Share your Findings to – Mr. Deepak Bommisetty, CHAIRMAN- BCC, FAIITA (WhatsApp- 9848175765/ 9491102003)

Mr. Navin Gupta, President, FAIITA

FAIITA PRESIDENT’S MESSAGE: Don’t Fear the Online Sale Season. Brands are listening. FAIITA is watching. And our unity is our strength. Let’s move forward together, with courage, clarity, and commitment to protect what we’ve built—our trust, our stores, and our future. Mr. Navin Gupta, President, FAIITA.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / FAIITA

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 117