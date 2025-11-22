FAIITA BCC Team Meets HP Leadership to Address Key Channel Concerns; HP Promises Swift Action and Official Response

- Advertisement -

In a significant step toward strengthening collaboration and resolving long-standing issues, the FAIITA Brand Coordination Committee (BCC), along with senior FAIITA leaders and PAN members, held a strategic meeting with the HP India leadership team at HP’s Gurugram office.

The HP delegation comprised:

Mr. Manish Sood , Consumer Director – Sales

, Consumer Director – Sales Mr. Rajesh Shukla , HPW National Head

, HPW National Head Mr. Sourab Puri, Distribution Manager

The meeting, led by FAIITA BCC Chairman Deepak Bommisetty, centered on a detailed 10-point agenda aimed at addressing channel challenges, improving offline partner confidence, and establishing a balanced ecosystem across online and offline markets.

According to FAIITA, HP representatives acknowledged all concerns positively, assured that several areas were already under review, and confirmed that a formal response would be communicated soon. The primary objective of the engagement was to foster mutual growth, operational clarity, and long-term business stability.

Key Highlights of the 10-Point Agenda Presented to HP

1. Activation-Based Sell-Out Claims Settlement

FAIITA emphasized that all sell-out claims must strictly align with actual activations. Partners requested maintaining a minimum activation ratio of 5%—increasing to a maximum of 10% during peak seasons.

To improve transparency, FAIITA called for:

Serial number-wise claim tracking

A consolidated monthly claim status report

Appointment of a responsible account manager for program clarity

2. Offline Partner Program for 2025

FAIITA proposed a major offline initiative to be launched before the end of 2025. The plan includes 3–4 seasonal offline sale events supported by aggressive discounts, impactful schemes, and strong stock liquidation support. This, they noted, would reinforce offline channel strength and deepen trust.

3. Online Deliveries Through Partner Stores

The association urged HP to enable online deliveries via local HP partner outlets using Click, Order & Collect kiosks. This would ensure a unified brand experience while increasing offline partners’ participation in HP’s e-commerce growth.

4. Service Support Authorization for Partner Stores

FAIITA requested that HP authorize partner stores to offer official service support, citing benefits such as improved customer trust, efficient post-sale service, and stronger long-term loyalty.

5. Exclusive FAIITA Partner SKU (Quarterly)

The committee proposed the introduction of a quarterly exclusive SKU for FAIITA partners. Suggested configuration: i5 / 8GB / 1TB / 15.6” / Windows 11 / MS Office at a target cost of ₹40,000.

This would ensure profitability and minimize channel conflict.

6. Uniform Demo & Rental Unit Policy

FAIITA called for clear and transparent guidelines on demo and rental units to maintain parity among HP-authorized stores and avoid confusion.

7. Commercial vs Consumer Price Conflict & ROI Framework

The association highlighted concerns regarding price mismatches between consumer and commercial models, causing disruption for commercial channel partners.

They proposed a Minimum Assured ROI Framework to ensure stability, long-term profitability, and a conflict-free pricing structure.

8. Lifetime Price Protection

FAIITA requested lifetime price protection on inventory until sold, stating that the current one-year limitation often leaves partners vulnerable to losses due to price drops or online undercutting.

9. Alignment of Sell-Out Targets

The committee recommended that sell-out targets be aligned to 80% of sell-through (SO 80% = ST) for more realistic goals. Additionally, they urged the removal of compulsory Bag Connect linkage.

10. Nationwide Rollout of OMO & O2O Models

FAIITA pushed for a national-level implementation of Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) and Online-to-Offline (O2O) frameworks to create a future-ready retail architecture benefiting both HP and partners.

FAIITA Leadership Present

The meeting was represented by a strong delegation of national leaders, including President Navin Gupta (Bihar/Patna), Chairman Devesh Rastogi (Lucknow), Secretary Sanjeev Walia (Chandigarh), Senior VP Liju (Kerala), Advisor Kaushik Pandya (Ahmedabad), along with GB Member Karthekeyan (Coimbatore), Joint Treasurer Dharmesh (Madhya Pradesh), Treasurer Naveen Gupta (Jammu), GB Member Praful Desai (Rajkot), GB Member Sudhir Goel (Jaipur), GB Member Arun Dey (Odisha), GB Member Pawan Agarwal (Lucknow), and GB Member Sugriv Singh (Rajasthan). The delegation also included Deepak Bommisetty, Chairman of FAIITA BCC, reinforcing a unified and strong representation from across the country.

A Collaborative Step Forward

The discussion marked a constructive and collaborative milestone between HP and the offline channel community. With HP assuring prompt review and formal communication, FAIITA expressed confidence that coordinated efforts will pave the way for greater partner confidence, sustainable profitability, and a stronger HP presence across both online and offline markets.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / FAIITA

