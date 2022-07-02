FAIITA appoints Mr Devesh Rastogi as the new elected President

- Advertisement -

FAIITA announces new elected members – Mr Devesh Rastogi , President , Mr Karthik as Sr VP & Mr Naveen Gupta as general Secretary.

FAIITA (Federation of All India Information Technology Associations) has appointed Mr. Devesh Rastogi as the new elected President.

FAIITA is the only National Federation of all the State Associations of IT Business & Services in India and has representation from 25 states and union territories of India, with a membership of more than 100 members.

The selection was held on 2nd July at Shiwalik View, Chandigarh under the election commissioner, Mr. Sanjiv Walia, peacefully. Everyone who supported the election peacefully, and this was a joint initiative of CCGA and PCGA, who have done a wonderful job in a professional way.

Mr. Devesh Rastogi says, “It is my utmost pleasure to be elected as the President. I would leave no stone unturned in taking FAIITA to the next level and creating a national platform representing state level associations/federations. Going ahead we plan to expand FAIITA and work with the brands towards the betterment of the sector. After a week we have a meeting for about 15 minutes and then we carry the roadmap and take it to the next level.

Mr. Karthik as Senior VP, FAIITA says, “I have been with FAIITA for about 2 years and we plan to come up with India IT Mall an ecommerce website for the betterment of IT. Also, in the new role I plan to work in unison and make sure of FAIITA to sustain opportunity. Come and be a part of FAIITA community to understand the benefits that you can gain from the committee.”

Mr. Naveen Gupta, General Secretary FAIITA says, “We plan to launch India IT Mall an ecommerce website and reach to the Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities. Through this venture we plan to deliver brands within the next 4 hours and I believe this will be beneficial for all.”

