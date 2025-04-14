FAIITA Appoints Mr. Deepak Bommisetty as Chairman of Brand Coordination Committee

- Advertisement -

The Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA) announces the appointment of Mr. Deepak Bommisetty as the new Chairman of the Brand Coordination Committee. A seasoned industry leader and one of the founding pillars of FAIITA since its inception in 2013, Mr. Bommisetty has consistently contributed to the association’s vision through various key roles over the years.

“Mr. Deepak Bommisetty’s appointment marks a strategic step towards strengthening our core vision. His vast experience and commitment will empower brand-channel harmony, ensuring fair practices and unified pricing. We are confident his leadership will drive impactful change and elevate FAIITA’s Brand Coordination to new heights,” Mr. Navin Gupta, President, FAIITA.

With this prestigious appointment, FAIITA reinforces its commitment to strengthening transparent, equitable, and growth-driven relationships between brands and channel partners across the nation. Under Mr. Bommisetty’s leadership, the Brand Coordination Committee will play a vital role in driving the “One Nation, One Price, One Model” initiative—an effort to standardize pricing, ensure fairness across all sales channels, and build lasting consumer trust.

Mr. Bommisetty’s vast experience, strategic insight, and unwavering dedication to the industry position him as the ideal leader to guide the committee towards new milestones. His appointment is expected to bring enhanced clarity, structure, and collaboration to brand-partner relations, ultimately contributing to the overall success of the IT ecosystem in India.

Mr. Sushil Kumar – Co Chair

On this occasion, Mr. Deepak Bommisetty stated, “I, along with our Co-Chair Shri Susheel ji, accept this responsibility with utmost humility and commitment. We pledge to serve this committee with integrity, transparency, and unwavering dedication. Our mission is to safeguard the interests of the IT retail fraternity, uphold the values of FAIITA, and justify the trust placed in us by the community.”

He further added that the complete committee structure, including key members, their roles, and the strategic roadmap, will be shared shortly.

Core Vision of the Committee:

The Brand Coordination Committee will operate on the principle of: “One Nation – One Price – One Model – Auto Price Mechanism.” This unified framework aims to eliminate price disparity across platforms, restore member confidence, and ensure customer trust in offline/physical retail. A key operational initiative of the committee is the 5-Hour Challenge — every grievance raised by a member concerning brand policy, pricing, or platform issues must be addressed and resolved within 5 hours. This reflects our promise of urgency, accountability, and decisive action.

Moreover, the committee will focus on accelerating the growth and adoption of www.indiaitmall.com, FAIITA’s national digital platform. This initiative is not just a website — it is a movement. It is envisioned to become a powerful asset and revenue channel for the IT retail community, giving us a unified voice and a strong digital presence to compete with online giants.

National BCC Membership Drive Launched

Mr. Bommisetty also announced the nationwide BCC Membership Drive, inviting senior IT channel partners and stakeholders to be part of this visionary initiative. “One fundamental truth remains—no one else will fight for us. This is our industry, our livelihood, and our collective responsibility. If not now, then when?”

He emphasized the need for unity in addressing rising challenges from Online Sellers (OLS), Large Format Retailers (LFRs), and delivery-based platforms like Blinkit and Instamart, whose practices continue to threaten the existence of small and medium IT retailers, B&Ms.

Not Anti-Brand, but Pro-Channel

The BCC clarifies that its mission is not to oppose brands but to collaborate constructively with all leading IT brands — covering laptops, desktops, printers, CCTV, accessories, and more — to create balanced, transparent, and channel-friendly policies.

Eligibility Criteria for BCC Membership

✔ Minimum 15 years of experience in IT Retail (Tier 2)

✔ At least 3 operational retail outlets, actively working with 2–3 national brands

✔ Willingness to dedicate time and complete assigned responsibilities

✔ Active participation in meetings and BCC initiatives

✔ Alignment with the values of unity, commitment, and accountability

✔ Preferably a member of a recognized local IT association

Call to Action: By uniting under the umbrella of FAIITA, we strengthen our voice, protect our margins, and build a sustainable future for the IT retail industry. I urge every committed IT business leader and retailer to join this movement. The future of IT retail depends on what we do — today.

For BCC Membership Nomination, kindly send your details to:

Email: brandcoordination@faiita.co.in / bommisettydeepak@gmail.com/ sushil@mipl.net

WhatsApp: +91 98481 75765 / 92346 12444 / 94911 02003

