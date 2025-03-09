FAIITA Announces Dynamic Leadership Team for 2025-27 to Drive IT Industry Growth

- Advertisement -

The Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA) has officially unveiled its leadership team for the 2025-27 term, poised to strengthen India’s IT ecosystem with a visionary approach. Led by President Navin Gupta, the new team brings a commitment to fostering collaboration, driving digital transformation, and empowering IT dealers and distributors across the country.

Navin Gupta, President, FAIITA

“Leadership is not just about holding a position; it’s about driving change, inspiring innovation, and empowering the industry. At FAIITA, we are committed to uniting the IT ecosystem, fostering growth, and shaping a future where technology and collaboration pave the way for new opportunities and success,” said Mr. Navin Gupta, President, FAIITA.

“True leadership lies in fostering collaboration, strengthening partnerships, and driving progress. As FAIITA Secretary, my mission is to empower the IT ecosystem with strategic initiatives, seamless communication, and collective growth. Together, we will shape a future where innovation, resilience, and unity define the success of our industry,” said Mr. Sanjeev Walia, Secretary, FAIITA.

Leadership Team 2025-27:

Mr. Navin Gupta – President

Mr. Sanjeev Walia – Secretary

Mr. Liju P. Raju – Senior Vice President

Mr. Praful Desai – Vice President

Mr. Naveen Gupta – Treasurer

Mr. Deepak Bommisetty – Joint Secretary

Mr. Devesh Rastogi – Past President, GB Member

Mr. S. Karthikeyan – GB Member

Mr. Arun Dey – GB Member

Mr. Neeraj Agarwal – GB Member

Mr. Sushil Kumar – GB Member

Mr. Sulalith Gupta – GB Member

Mr. Kuldeep S. Verma – GB Member

Mr. Sugriv Singh Ranawat – GB Member

Mr. Pawan Agrawal – GB Member

Mr. Dharmesh Negandhi – GB Member

Mr. Paresh Salgaonkar – GB Member

FAIITA’s Vision: A Future-Ready IT Channel Ecosystem

With an unwavering commitment to industry growth, FAIITA’s new leadership envisions a unified, transparent, and innovation-driven IT channel. Their mission is to:

• Strengthen vendor-partner relations for seamless supply chains

• Advocate for fair trade policies & better business opportunities

• Foster digital transformation and cybersecurity awareness

• Organize leadership forums, training programs, and networking events

• Drive skill development, ensuring a competitive edge for IT dealers

Key Initiatives for 2025-27

• Channel Support & Last-Mile Connectivity: Ensuring product availability in metro, tier-2, tier-3, and rural markets

• Quarterly E-Bulletin: Keeping members updated on industry trends, policies, and success stories

• State-Wise Leadership Meetings: Strengthening collaboration with regional IT associations

• Monthly OB Meetings via Zoom: Enhancing transparency and real-time problem-solving

• Policy Representation: Engaging with government bodies to protect IT dealers’ interests

• Skill Development & Cybersecurity Awareness: Training dealers on AI, cloud, and digital marketing

• Vendor-Dealer Relations: Addressing pricing models, stock shortages, and warranty claims

• Networking & Growth Opportunities: Organizing expos, summits, and B2B meetings for business expansion

A Strong Future for IT Dealers & Distributors

With a structured roadmap and proactive leadership, FAIITA is set to redefine India’s IT distribution landscape. The 2025-27 leadership aims to create a resilient, future-ready industry that empowers dealers, embraces innovation, and drives sustainable growth.

