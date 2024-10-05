FAIITA and UPCDWA Shine Bright at the 2nd Retail Conclave & IT Expo 2024 – Exclusive Insights from Mr. Devesh Rastogi & Mr. Navin Gupta

- Advertisement -

FAIITA and UPCDWA successfully organized the 2nd Retail Conclave & IT Expo 2024 in Lucknow. NCN Magazine conducted insightful interactions with Mr. Devesh Rastogi, President of FAIITA, and Mr. Navin Gupta, General Secretary of FAIITA, discussing the event’s achievements and the importance of collaboration in the IT industry.

Mr. Devesh Rastogi, President, FAIITA

How important was the participation from twenty-six states and the AGM’s significance for you?

It was a remarkable achievement. Members from all corners of India, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, the North East, and even Kashmir, attended the event. Having representation from twenty-six states shows the unity within FAIITA. It’s a testament to our growing strength as a body and the value of our efforts to support the channel partners.

What was the key focus of this two-day conclave?

The focus was on building stronger engagement between FAIITA and the brands, and it was supported by forty brands. Barak Pandey gave a presentation, reaffirming his commitment to work with and support the members. Our aim was to address common challenges, and through continuous dialogue, many issues can be resolved. This engagement is crucial in preventing problems from escalating, which often happens when there’s a lack of communication.

How do you see the relationship between FAIITA and the brands evolving?

We believe that working together on a common platform allows us to address real challenges openly. We’re committed to protecting the interests of the channel fraternity. This event was a step toward fostering upfront discussions about challenges and finding solutions together.

How will ONDC enhance your members’ online business opportunities?

ONDC is key to revitalizing our online business. It’s a platform supported by the Government of India that helps hybridize online and retail ventures. Through ONDC, we’re connecting our members to India IT Mall, which complements the platform by expanding customer acquisition at lower costs. This partnership is designed to help our members venture into the online space, where we’ve seen challenges in the past.

What’s your message to the channel partners?

Our members must focus on two things: improving customer experience and enhancing product value. We can’t just sell the same products at different prices. Adding value is the key to our success. Our members are capable of this; they just need to harness their potential.

Mr. Navin Gupta, General Secretary, FAIITA

What are your thoughts on the impressive turnout at FAIITA’s large-scale IT Expo with fifty stalls?

We were truly amazed by the response. Over fifty high-quality IT stalls participated, and the turnout from across India, especially UP, exceeded our expectations. The hall was packed, and we even struggled to find space! The cooperation we received from brands was outstanding, and the entire event unfolded remarkably well.

What stood out for you during the expo?

For the first time in the history of FAIITA and the IT industry, all the brands came together on a single platform for a Q&A session. The engagement was fantastic, and brands provided insightful answers. Our AGM also saw excellent attendance and went off smoothly, with valuable suggestions offered for the future.

Can you share some insights from the closing ceremony?

We were honored to have Mr. Sunil Singhi, Chairman of the National Trader’s Welfare Board, Govt. of India, as our guest. He delivered an inspiring message, assuring us that the government stands with us. He emphasized building relationships, and we’ve already seen the impact of his work. His presence was truly motivating for the IT sector.

Any special message from other dignitaries?

Our opening ceremony featured Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Brajesh Pathak, who expressed his support for us and pledged to address our concerns, particularly for IT retail, solution-based partners, and software divisions.

