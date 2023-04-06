FAIITA and UPCDWA Hosted 1st Ever Two Day Retail Conclave 2023 at Lucknow– Assess Future of Brand Retailing

- Advertisement - -

FAIITA, the National Federation of IT Associations representing IT Trade fraternity involved in Retail, Distribution, Services & Solutions and UPCDWA has hosted a retail Conclave at Lucknow at The Regnant,on 6-7 April .

The Conclave was inaugurated by all India FAITTA members along with FAIITA President, Mr Devesh Rastogi. The main aim of the event is to assess the future of brand retailing in future times, to identify various challenges and various ways and means to challenge them. The conclave has been visited by more than 125 retailers across India is already registered. All principal IT OEM attended the Retail show at Lucknow.

The Retail Conclave has been organised by FAIITA & UPCDWA, a premier association of Computer/IT hardware & software dealers of UP. Conclave is to facilitate dialogue between Partners and Brand Leadership to find solution about how to get growth in retail market and ROI and challenges they are facing Growing Impact of LFR, Online Amongst the top brands who are participating for the event are Mr Subodh Deshpande, Lenovo, Mr Jignesh Bavsar , Asus, Mr Manish Sood, HP on 6th April. While on 7th April, eminent attendees are Mr Rohit Zutshi, Acer, Mr Anurag Arora , Dell, Mr Yunus Khan, Canon and Mr Vikas Kewalramani , AMD.

PROGRAMME GLIMPSE

Brand Presentation and Product Overview 30 Minutes’ FAIITA’s expectations from Brand 10 Minutes Q&A Moderator with Brand 35 Minutes Direct Interaction with Retail Partners 30 Minutes

Mr. Devesh Rastogi, President, FAIITA

Speaking on the occasion, FAIITA President, Mr. Devesh Rastogi says, “We are overwhelmed to organise this event as we planned to bring the dealers, and retailers a common platform to exchange ideas and thoughts. This is the first time that the event has been organised but it’s nice to see 400 stores along length and breadth of the country participating for event. The main purpose of this event is to assess the future of brand retailing in future times, to identify various challenges and various ways and means to challenge them. In the business of retail, every brand should take care that margin should be more, involvement with retail should be more, keeping lower on the store target. Competition is there so the retail should be in sync with online community and provide better service .”

Mr. Navin Gupta, General Secretary of FAIITA

Mr. Navin Gupta, General Secretary , FAIITA says, “ We are very happy to see so many retailers and dealers to have visited this conclave and making it a great event. The event is also attended by various IT veterans like Acer, ASUS, Canon , Dell HP etc and the list doesn’t end. Am sure we look forward with all your support to have similar events in the long run. “

Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, UPCDWA

As per Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, UPCDWA,“We welcome everyone and my sincere respect to all vendors, members of FAIITA and hope that it will benefit from the Conclave. We have helping desk and we expect that this event you will gain something out of the event.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.