FADU Technology to Foray into the Indian SSD Market Appointing Mr. Balasubramanian as Country Head

- Advertisement -

FADU Technology is a South Korean fabless semiconductor company specializing in Flash storage technology and supply chain solutions. Committed to innovation, the company is focused on developing a groundbreaking Flash Controller architecture for SSDs to address the rapidly evolving data needs of enterprise Data center SSDs.

As AI solutions continue to drive growth in infrastructure, data centers are facing mounting challenges related to power constraints. Approximately 30% of data center power expenditure is allocated to storage. With a growing emphasis on sustainability, there is a heightened demand for low-power solutions. FADU’s SSD solutions stand out from the competition by offering nearly 40% lower power consumption while delivering superior performance and significantly better Quality of Service (QOS).

Mr. Balasubramanian‘s primary focus is to enhance the market presence of FADU Technology’s enterprise and data center-grade solid-state drives (SSDs), ensuring their widespread adoption and utilization. As the Country Sales Manager for India, he is dedicated to expanding the reach and impact of FADU Technology’s SSDs across various sectors and industries.

Mr. Balasubramanian, as India country head, FADU Technology

He brings a wealth of expertise gained from his tenure at leading IT distributors like Redington India LTD, Global Infonet PVT LTD, and Balaji Solutions LTD. During his career, he has successfully collaborated with renowned brands such as Transcend, SanDisk, Samsung, Strontium, Moserbaer, and Silicon Power in the flash and DRAM categories. With Mr. Balasubramanian, as India country head, FADU Technology is poised to enter the Indian market in the near future.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / FADU Technology

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429