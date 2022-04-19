F5 Research Reveals Trade-offs of Accelerating Digital Transformation

- Advertisement -

F5 announced the availability of its 2022 State of Application Strategy Report. Now in its eighth iteration, this year’s report shows the challenges organizations face as they transform IT infrastructures to deliver and secure digital services that have become inseparable everyday activities, such as performing job tasks or consulting a doctor.

Dhananjay Ganjoo, MD, India and SAARC, F5.

“The pandemic induced push towards digital adoption has forced organizations across size and sectors to rethink their digital strategies and increase their investment in emerging technologies. This holds true for India as well,” said Dhananjay Ganjoo, MD, India and SAARC, F5.

Respondents rank visibility across different environments as the top challenge for those deploying applications in multiple clouds, followed closely by consistent security. To help, 90% of global organizations across all industries are planning to implement AI to better serve customers and surface valuable insights.

IT and OT are converging – Indian respondents (44%) rate the convergence of IT and operational technology (OT) systems as one of the most exciting developments in the next few years. Integrating OT systems that manage industrial and enterprise operations with data-centric IT systems will help close the automation loop and make digital businesses more adaptive so they can better anticipate and respond to shifting customer interests and market conditions.

5G to unlock opportunities– Almost half of Indian respondents (42%) are excited by the immense opportunities that 5G offers in the coming few years. The excitement is justified as the advantages of 5G over existing technology are significant.

Edge essential for user experience – Today, 85% of Indian organizations are planning to deploy workloads at the edge. The report finds that these edge deployments are being planned to enhance digital experience and security workloads.

Complexity is becoming untenable – With 89% of Indian respondents using cloud-based as-a-Service offerings, associated challenges range from overlapping security policies and fragmented data to the deployment of point solutions that ultimately add complexity, increase fragility, or inhibit performance.

Security is evolving to risk management – Even as complexity has increased the number of potential failure points, performance remains paramount, with almost all (90%) of Indian respondents admitting that—given a choice—they’d turn off security measures to improve performance.

Organizations face a continuous balancing act between controls, costs, customer and employee experiences, and an extended set of application and API protections, resulting in heightened interest in sophisticated behavioural analysis and AI-based solutions that can better assess context to deliver the security, performance, and insights required for adaptive applications.

