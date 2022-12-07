F5 Recognized by Great Place To Work India among India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022!

- Advertisement - -

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place To Work for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In its 8th edition this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, the Top 100 organizations among India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022 have been recognized. These organizations, among other practices, particularly excel both on people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.

In our study, we have observed that the Best Workplaces have gone above and beyond to create and sustain aspirational organizations. Organizations that succeed in establishing high-trust, high-performance cultures and maximizing human potential by bridging experience gaps will be great places to work for all in the future.

“It is difficult to envisage any business that has not reaped the benefits of the digital revolution. Despite of uncertain global scenario, the IT industry has consistently augmented the growth of India’s knowledge economy. The industry has also been instrumental in strengthening India’s digital capabilities making huge strides in deep tech, AI, and AR offering, an entirely new gamut of opportunities in terms of job and value creation.

Technology companies have been regarded as leaders in forward-thinking and innovative workplace cultures. The Pandemic gained impetus along with the wave of startups has made it imperative for organizations to focus on their people, with technology becoming real-time and user experience becoming global. Despite witnessing phenomena like great resignation and quiet quitting, Best Workplaces are on their way to cracking the code as there has been a 2% improvement in the overall employee experience in the IT & IT-BPM sector since last year.

Congratulations to all our winners for this coveted recognition. I am confident that the industry and its leaders will continue to set global benchmarks in workplace culture.”- Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO, Great Place To Work India.

Rohit Arya, Vice President Engineering and India Site Head, F5.

“We are elated to receive such an honor from Great Place To Work and to be recognized as one of the top 25 India’s Best Workplaces this year. We believe that our culture and values are our top strengths, where employees’ integrity is valued, diversity is welcomed, and innovation, teamwork, and critical thinking are constantly encouraged,” said Rohit Arya, Vice President Engineering and India Site Head, F5. “We have been very conscious of protecting the company’s work environment amidst its rapid growth over the few years, and this has been instrumental in opening doors to equal opportunities for all our employees.”

In India, the Institute partners with more than 1100+ organizations annually, across over 22 industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-PerformanceCulture designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of leading CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place To Work For All.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.