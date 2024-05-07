F5 Appoints Pratik Shah as Managing Director for India and SAARC Region

- Advertisement -

F5 announced the appointment of Pratik Shah, as the Managing Director for its operations in India and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region. In this role, Pratik will be responsible for driving F5’s growth strategy in India and SAARC, bringing end-to-end solutions and competitive security offerings together, and establishing F5 as a preferred partner of choice for customers to create, secure, and operate adaptive applications.

He will succeed Mr. Dhananjay Ganjoo, who has retired on May 3rd, 2024. Welcoming Pratik to the new role, Dhananjay says, “Over the past few years, while collaborating closely with Pratik, I have witnessed his extensive industry knowledge and leadership skills, which proved to be a huge asset to F5. Pratik’s reputation as a leading expert in business development & sales strategy makes him the perfect fit to spearhead F5’s business in this region. India is a crucial market for F5, and with the country’s ambitious digital transformation plans, there’s a strategic opportunity to leverage F5’s multicloud application services. Pratik’s diverse experience will undoubtedly be of value to F5’s success.”

Mr. Adam Judd, Senior Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific, China and Japan

Mr. Adam Judd, Senior Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific, China and Japan also adds, “Dhananjay’s leadership and dedication have been instrumental in F5’s growth in the India and SAARC market. We are immensely grateful for his contributions and wish him all the best as he begins this new chapter. We are also thrilled to announce Pratik Shah’s promotion as Dhananjay’s successor. Pratik’s track record and deep understanding of the business give us full confidence in his ability to drive continued success for F5 in the region.”



Known for his knowledge and expertise in the Indian industry space, and with almost two decades of experience, Pratik has strategically driven impactful business results in his career, driving sales growth for the company. He joined F5 in 2019 and was responsible for building the company’s sales business in the Western region of India. In 2022, he was promoted to Director of Sales to manage the India Enterprise business.

Speaking on his new role, Pratik Shah said, “I’m honored to step into the role of Managing Director at F5. I’m committed to continue making our customers’ jobs easier through our portfolio of solutions and help drive maximum business outcomes across all industries. Having spent my career championing exceptional customer and employee experiences, I’m confident that F5’s current suite of solutions offers immense value for the Indian customers.”

Prior to F5, he held leadership roles across leading enterprise and telecom organizations including Palo Alto, Juniper Networks and Extreme Networks.

