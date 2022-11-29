EZVIZ to Showcase Futuristic Smart Home Products at IFSEC 2022

- Advertisement - -

By bringing together product and solution providers with both channel partners and senior decision-makers from the government and private sectors, the IFSEC 2022 poses a perfect opportunity for EZVIZ. The brand brings forth quality products lined up like the next generation Indoor & Outdoor PTZ Cameras, Battery Camera, Solar Battery Camera, Smart Video Door Bell, Smart Sensor Kit & Air Purifiers.

EZVIZ, India’s global smart home security brand, is participating in the IFSEC 2022 event to be held in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from 1st – 3rd December, 2022. With an aim to create a safe, convenient and smart life for users through its intelligent devices, cloud-based platform, and AI technology, EZVIZ will be presenting new range of innovative products and services that can be applied to home, workplaces, stores, schools, and more. The brand empowers partners to share their unique cloud services, and enables them to build a thriving IoT ecosystem. The new products will be showcased in Hall No. 05 at Stall No. C02 and will be further made accessible in the Indian market by early 2023.

Speaking on their participation, Mr. Bipin Gupta, Product Manager, EZVIZ said, “We are pleased to be a part of an event that works on bringing together industry peers across the safety and security realm. In recent years, the demand for home security systems has significantly increased owing to the heightened need for quality security services. At EZVIZ, we work towards a vision of enabling customers to secure the homes with smart home products which are easy to use, hence making EZVIZ as the go-to brand for smart home & security products. With the recent announcement of new product range – the next generation Indoor & Outdoor PTZ Cameras, Battery Camera, Solar Battery Camera, Smart Video Door Bell, Smart Sensor Kit & Air Purifiers, we hope to serve all aspects of security and present a comprehensive experience while satisfactorily addressing the needs of our customers.”

With over 40 years of experience and innovation, IFSEC Global has become the pre-eminent authority on the global security and fire industry. Its relationship and collaboration with leading industry associations, government bodies, research partners, training providers and education specialists allows brands to exhibit thought leadership, product & solution showcases and a chance for year-round networking.

