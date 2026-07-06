EZVIZ Introduces CS-DL50FVS Plus Smart Video Door Lock in India

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EZVIZ, a global smart home security brand from Hikvision, has announced the launch of its flagship CS-DL50FVS Plus Smart Video Door Lock in India. Combining a 2K video doorbell, 3D face recognition, and a six-in-one smart lock into a single sleek device, the DL50FVS Plus redefines front-door security for modern Indian homes, apartments, and villas. EZVIZ Elevates Home Security in India with Launch of CS-DL50FVS Plus. A 3-in-1 Smart Video Door Lock with 3D Face Recognition.

As Indian households prioritize convenience without compromising safety, the DL50FVS Plus addresses three key consumer needs: knowing who’s at the door, granting access securely, and eliminating key management. The launch strengthens EZVIZ’s vision of making smart, intuitive security accessible to every home.

Key Highlights of EZVIZ CS-DL50FVS Plus:

3D Face Recognition with Anti-Spoofing: Using structured light technology, the lock unlocks in under 1 second and cannot be fooled by photos or videos. It works reliably in low light and recognizes users wearing masks, glasses, or traditional headwear.

Built-in 3MP 2K Camera & 4.3” Indoor Screen: The 166° ultra-wide camera acts as a video doorbell with AI human detection. Visitors can be seen and spoken to via the indoor color screen or the EZVIZ app, eliminating the need for a separate peephole or doorbell camera.

Six Secure Unlock Methods: Users can choose from 3D Face ID, fingerprint, PIN code, EZVIZ app, RFID card, or a mechanical key. Temporary PINs and QR codes can be shared with guests, maids, or delivery partners and revoked instantly.

Two-Way Talk & Real-Time Alerts: Built-in mic and speaker enable live conversation with visitors. PIR motion detection sends instant alerts to the user’s phone when someone lingers at the door.

Auto-Lock & Door Status Monitoring: The lock automatically secures the door after closing and sends alerts if the door is left ajar — addressing a common oversight in busy households.

Long-Life Battery & Emergency Access: A 5,000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery delivers up to 6 months of use. A Type-C emergency power port ensures access even if the battery drains.

Built for Indian Conditions: Designed to withstand monsoon, dust, and temperatures up to 50°C. The lock fits door thicknesses of 40–120mm, covering 95% of Indian main doors.

Talking about this exotic smart home product launch, Mr. Bipin Gupta, Product Manager, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited said, “Indian consumers are rapidly adopting smart home technology, but they want solutions that are simple, reliable, and built for local conditions. The DL50FVS Plus is more than a lock — it’s a complete front-door security hub. With 3D face unlock, a built-in screen for seniors, and remote access for working families, we’re bringing peace of mind to the main door. This launch also creates a new revenue opportunity for our partners to offer video, access, and intercom in one installation.”

Seamless Integration with EZVIZ Ecosystem

The DL50FVS Plus connects via Wi-Fi to the EZVIZ app, allowing users to view live video, unlock doors remotely, review access logs with photos, and manage users. It integrates with other EZVIZ cameras, alarms, and sensors to create automated scenes — for example, arming the security system when the door is locked from outside.

All data is protected with AES-128 encryption and TLS protocols. Users can choose cloud or microSD card storage for video events.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / EZVIZ

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