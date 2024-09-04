Extreme Networks Strengthens APAC Team with New Sales Leadership

- Advertisement -

Extreme Networks, Inc., a leader in cloud networking, announced the appointment of Ray Teske as Sales Leader for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Teske who has been a strategic advisor for Extreme in APAC since 2021, brings 30 years of experience in sales leadership and change management, with a proven record of driving regional growth and developing high-performing teams. His background includes key roles at Nortel, Optiva Inc., and Avaya.

Mr. Norman Rice, Chief Commercial Officer at Extreme said, “Ray’s leadership, institutional knowledge and understanding of our APAC business have made him invaluable to Extreme. His attention to detail, commitment to customers, and visionary leadership will level up our ability to seize emerging opportunities and drive sustained growth across APAC.”

Teske said, “I’m honored to step into the role of Sales Leader for APAC and look forward to building upon Extreme’s success in this region. Extreme is in a tremendous position to continue to capture market share as we lead the convergence of AI, networking and security. Our differentiated offerings and expertise uniquely position us to meet the evolving needs of our customers and drive growth in the market.”

