Exterro to Support Acceleration Of Digital Forensic Investigations at the 7th INTERPOL DFEG 2022 in India

Exterro, the Legal GRC software for in-house legal, IT and privacy teams at Global 2000 and Am Law 200, is participating in the 7th INTERPOL Digital Forensics Expert Group (DFEG) Meeting, 2022. Organized by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), the annual DFEG meet is a forum for practitioners from law enforcement, government agencies, digital forensic companies and academic institutions. Held at National Forensics Science University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat from November 8 to November 10, the seventh edition of INTERPOL DFEG will be laden with 3 days of discussions/presentations and numerous networking and breakout sessions to deepen the knowledge-share in both corporate and public sector organizations. .

The DFEG event aims to present new digital forensic and incident response technologies alongside insights from experts, showcasing the innovations and developments to accelerate investigations and more.

Being a Diamond Sponsor of the event, the Legal GRC and Digital Forensics global organization, Exterro is set to present the roadmap for digital forensics and to showcase how renowned public sector organizations and government agencies like Policing are leveraging real world solutions to reduce the backlog and automate digital forensic and cyber workflows . The event is also sponsored by Exterro’s distribution partner, Credence Security and others in the industry.

Recognizing the need for a forum for experts to exchange ideas, collaborate, discuss challenges and more, INTERPOL is open to experts from across the world. The event aims to fulfill three fundamental objectives:

Discussing current challenges for law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in digital forensics.

Strengthening the network of digital forensic experts in order to create an environment of collaboration.

Expanding participants’ knowledge and gauging an understanding of the best practices in digital forensics.

This year, the event will feature expert speakers from Florida International University, INCERT Public Agency, Brazilian Federal Police, among others.

Sarah Hargreaves, Vice President, Global Training, Exterro.

“Exterro is delighted to be working with our long-term partners at NFSU to help support this amazing event and showcase our latest innovations in digital forensics so that others can learn about the real-world impact we’re having on the industry and citizens worldwide,” said Sarah Hargreaves, Vice President, Global Training, Exterro.

Ms Hargreaves has been invited to speak on the topic of using automation to reduce your backlog, as well as hosting a two hour working session to demonstrate how Exterro’s portfolio of FTK products can be fully utilized by forensic investigators.

Simon Whitburn, Senior Vice President of International, Exterro

Simon Whitburn, Senior Vice President of International, Exterro, said, “I am thrilled to be able to continue supporting NFSU and Interpol and can’t wait to attend the Digital Forensics Expert Group Meeting. I’m looking forward to meeting our customers, partners and other organizations in Gujarat to listen to their challenges and explore how we can help deliver a bright future in digital forensics.”

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to witness methods of identifying new evidence from traditional sources (like mobile devices), identification of emerging data sources such as cloud, cryptocurrency, and approaches to manage forensic investigations from a technological and process-perspective.

