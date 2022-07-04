Exterro to Showcase Digital Forensics, Legal Governance and Compliance Innovations at the International Police Expo 2022 in India

- Advertisement -

Exterro, Inc, the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and Am Law 200 organizations, and its partner is set to participate in the 2022 edition of the International Police Expo, India’s leading exhibition focused on law enforcement and compliance, rescue and disaster response, and public safety. Credence Security, Exterro’s distribution partner – the only value-added distributor for turnkey digital forensics and incident response solutions within the Middle East and India region – is also gearing up to be the largest presenter at the Expo.

Taking place from 6th to 7th July 2022 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India, this year’s International Police Expo will spotlight the ‘Importance of New Technology for Policing and Internal Security.’ With global Digital Forensics and Legal GRC company Exterro as its ‘Premium Sponsor’, Exterro and Credence Security are slated to make their biggest participation at the show yet.

Well-known for its robust network of best-of-breed vendors and team of experts, Credence Security will demonstrate how its cutting-edge cybersecurity, Digital Forensics, Legal Governance, Privacy and compliance offerings can play a vital role in helping members of India’s law enforcement and security community modernize their infrastructure and elevate their strategies.

As India’s one and only exhibition on police welfare, law compliance, rescue and disaster response, and public safety, the International Police Expo 2022 promises to be filled with groundbreaking insights on safety and security, cybersecurity, forensics, and disaster management, surveillance and more. Geared towards providing a robust and interactive platform for sharing knowledge and best practices as well as exploring new business opportunities, the two-day exhibition will once again gather government decision-makers, security industry leaders, technology experts and international authorities to uncover the latest national security and policing innovations.

Mr. Garreth Scott, Managing Director, Credence Security

Mr. Garreth Scott, Managing Director, Credence Security, said, “We are glad to be back at the International Police Expo this year, with our largest presence to date to demonstrate how Credence Security and our world-class vendors are expanding rapidly in terms of business growth, market reach and geo-coverage across the region.”

Mr. Rajkumar Manickam, Regional Director, South Asia, Exterro

Mr. Rajkumar Manickam, Regional Director, South Asia, Exterro, said, “Increasing digitalization of the Indian economy makes cybersecurity, data privacy and digital forensics critical not just for private entities but law enforcement and government agencies alike. India’s expected roll out of the PDPB makes Legal GRC tech a growing market in the country. In addition, the evolving investigative techniques in the country’s law enforcement make digital forensics an attractive avenue and the International Police Expo is the right platform to showcase our avant-garde technologies.”

Visitors at the Credence Security stand will be privy to first-hand access to the latest tools, solutions and insights from leading global digital forensics companies including Exterro, Kinsense, OpenText, Teel Technologies, DATAPILOT, Bitmindz, Paraben, Sumuri and more. They will also get a chance to learn from and engage with the experts and leaders from these vendors and find out how their organizations can effectively leverage the latest advanced DFIR offerings.

“The increasing digitalization has resulted in the threats that we face on a daily basis to move from the physical arena to cyberspace. Today, India is among the most attractive targets of cyber-attacks in the APAC region. In 2020, a report by Statista revealed that the country experienced a significant spike in cybercrimes with over 50 thousand cyber incidents registered. The cost of data breaches amounted to US$2 million in India in 2020 alone as per the report,” said Mr. Scott.

