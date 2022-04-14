Exterro Expands Privacy Offering with New Data Discovery and Consent Products 

- Advertisement -

Exterro, Inc. – the provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and Am Law 200 organizations–announced an expansion of its privacy portfolio with the launch of two breakthrough privacy products: Exterro Data Discovery and Exterro Consent. The Exterro Privacy suite is used by hundreds of organizations worldwide to protect consumers’ and employees’ personal information. These new capabilities deliver fast, secure, and automated low-cost privacy compliance for those organizations.

Exterro Data Discovery has partnered with Divebell, a leading innovator in Data Discovery, to create the fastest, most automated, and most secure way to find, identify, and classify personal information, assess data policy compliance, and calculate risk across the entire data landscape. Exceptionally fast scan speeds enable continuous scanning of the enterprise’s structured, semi-structured and unstructured data that provides up to the minute visibility into all the organization’s data. Exterro Data Discovery automatically finds personal and sensitive data and provides prioritized, actionable views. This gives the organization a clear path to mitigating risks and documenting its progress in enforcing data policy compliance.

Mr. Ray Pathak, VP of Privacy at Exterro.

“Privacy, data protection, and compliance professionals all need an accurate, up-to-date, and comprehensive dictionary of their data,” said Mr. Ray Pathak, VP of Privacy at Exterro. “Exterro Data Discovery automates this process and also links identified information with business context information in Exterro Data Inventory and the rest of the Exterro Legal GRC suite.”

Unique features of Exterro Data Discovery include:

Industry-leading scan speeds

Automated risk scoring that allows users to quickly reduce overall risk

Policy enforcement that flags out-of-policy data

Prevention of data leakage and ungoverned copies

Broad access to structured and unstructured data

Pre-trained API with custom training capabilities

Easily tracked data related to groups of data subjects.

Exterro Consent is the first universal consent solution for the new “post-cookie” consent and preference management landscape. As third-party cookies disappear, the technology requirements for consent and preference management are shifting dramatically. This change creates an opportunity for organizations to deliver a much richer and more friendly consumer privacy experience, but only with the right kind of consent and preference infrastructure to support it. Exterro has partnered with PrivacyCheq, an innovator in consent and preference management, to bring you that infrastructure in a flexible, easy-to-use package.

Moreover, Exterro Consent delivers a new consent model for the post-cookie era, focused on improving the customer experience by enabling seamless integration of consent into all communication channels. Organizations can use the new technology to design channels that are more responsive to customer choice.

Exterro Consent also provides a central clearinghouse for notification, definition, and consent information. It’s clear and simple user experience is easily customizable and can be embedded in any channel of communication – including marketing automation, email, support, chat, and other systems that drive outbound communication – so that users’ choices are always respected. Exterro Consent is unique in that it provides:

An unlimited number of dialogs, preferences, and consent items

Centralized change management

Revocation that is as simple as consent – is now a requirement in some jurisdictions.

An Innovative, “food label” like presentation makes it easy to navigate preferences, disclosures, notifications, and consent, especially on mobile devices

Tools for managing child consent and COPPA compliance

A REST API for ease of integration

Centrally managed consents, preferences, notifications, and disclosures

Complete version control and release management

A customer-branded web portal

