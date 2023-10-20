Exterro Expands in India Through Partnership with mh Service to Address Critical Challenges in the Indian Forensic System

- Advertisement - -

Exterro is strategically expanding its presence in India through a partnership with mh Service to address pressing challenges in the Indian forensic landscape. This partnership reflects Exterro’s commitment to expanding its influence in global markets, with a particular focus on India’s dynamic forensic ecosystem and growing technology adoption.

Exterro’s strategic expansion in India involves collaborating with mh Service, a company deeply rooted in the local legal landscape, and equipped with a robust network of clients and partners. This partnership empowers Exterro to leverage mh Service’s expertise and market reach, establishing a stronger foothold in the Indian subcontinent.

Exterro is renowned for its cutting-edge forensic solutions, a preferred choice of law enforcement agencies, government entities, corporations, and law firms worldwide. These solutions empower organizations to conduct comprehensive and efficient forensic investigations by collecting, processing, analyzing, and reviewing digital evidence.

“This collaboration will enable mh Service to distribute Exterro’s innovative Forensics tools in the South Asia market, this Partnership empowers the DFIR community providing law enforcement agencies, and forensic professionals access to state-of-the-art technology solutions. Clients in South Asia especially India will experience improved efficiency, cost reduction, and enhanced compliance capabilities. We understand the nuances of the Indian forensic ecosystem, including regulatory intricacies and client requirements, which will ensure that Exterro’s software solutions are tailored to meet specific Indian needs,” said Jignesh Suba, CEO – South Asia at mh Service.

Geoffrey Brooks Regional Vice President, Exterro, equally enthusiastic, stated “Indian organizations face industry-wide challenges, including a shortage of skilled professionals, limited access to advanced forensic technology, and the pressing need for standardized forensic processes. Challenges such as managing the rising volume of digital evidence, handling the complexity of cybercrime investigations, and improving the efficiency of forensic processes are paramount. Our partnership with mh Service can be instrumental in addressing and overcoming these hurdles. By providing Indian organizations access to Exterro’s cutting-edge FTK tools, this collaboration empowers them to conduct more comprehensive and efficient forensic investigations, streamline forensic processes, and ensure compliance with data privacy and information security regulations.”

Elevating Forensic Excellence in India

The Exterro-mh Service partnership is a transformative collaboration addressing key challenges within the Indian forensic landscape. It strengthens Exterro’s foothold in India while equipping Indian organizations with advanced forensic solutions. This collaboration is designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of forensic investigations, boost forensic capabilities, and facilitate compliance with data privacy and information security regulations. By doing so, it raises the standards for forensic investigations in India, offering comprehensive and efficient solutions that cater to the diverse needs of the Indian forensic system. Under this partnership, Exterro expands its reach into the Indian market, providing its cutting-edge forensic tools to a broader customer base. This partnership holds the potential to transform the forensic landscape in India and meet critical challenges within the Indian forensic system.

Exterro recently announced the debut of Exterro FTK® 8.0, the award-winning, court-cited digital investigations solution built for speed, stability, and ease of use, with the fastest scalable processing engine on the market. FTK 8.0 delivers powerful time-saving automation to help agencies accelerate forensic workflows to close cases faster. By using FTK Connect to automate case creation and evidence processing, law enforcement agencies can eliminate time spent waiting for jobs to be completed and get cases to examiners in half the time.

