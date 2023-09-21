Exposure Management Leader Tenable Receives Global Recognition as a Premier Employer of Choice in India

- Advertisement - -

Tenable®, the Exposure Management company, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in eight countries globally; Australia, France, India, Ireland, Israel, Singapore, the U.K. and the U.S. This is the second consecutive year that Tenable has received this recognition in the U.S., and the first time it has pursued and received this accolade for Tenable’s global teams.

Great Place To Work® has been surveying employees around the world about their workplace experiences for 30 years. It has developed a set of themes and metrics that not only reveal whether employees feel their workplace is great, but also predict retention, agility and overall business success. The study revealed that 89% of Tenable’s U.S. employees say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Sharing why Tenable’s mission, vision and technology guides our success for the organisation and customers alike, Tenable employees said:

“Our technology and vision truly make Tenable a strong player in the market.”

“The technology that we provide to empower the world to secure their networks is simply incredible.”

Bridgett Paradise, Chief People and Culture Officer, at Tenable.

“At Tenable, we create solutions that reduce security risk for some of the world’s biggest organisations. The work we do matters and we know that our employees are pivotal in delivering on our mission,” said Bridgett Paradise, Chief People and Culture Officer, at Tenable. “We’re committed to creating a workplace culture that’s supportive, inclusive, authentic and respectful. This ensures our team members have what they need to be their best authentic selves and that they have the freedom to be bold, get creative and take risks. This is the first year Tenable pursued Great Place to Work certifications globally, so we’re extremely proud to receive this recognition across our regional teams.”

Kartik Shahani, Country Manager for Tenable India.

“We are deeply honoured by the global recognition from Great Place to Work®, which extends to our dynamic team in India,” said Kartik Shahani, Country Manager for Tenable India. “This recognition not only reaffirms our dedication to creating an inclusive and supportive work environment but also underscores the value and respect we hold for our team, who play a central role in our pioneering solutions in exposure management.”

Tenable strives to be a career destination where employees from all backgrounds can do their best work. Recently, the company has also been recognised as a top scorer on the 2023 Disability Equality Index (DEI). Presented by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), this accolade places Tenable on the list of the best places to work for Disability Inclusion. As this was Tenable’s first submission for this award, this achievement underscores the company’s commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment.

Anyone interested in joining the team can find more information, including current openings, on the company website.

