Explore the Latest from Digisol, a First Indian Brand in IT Networking at SCAT INDIA TRADESHOW 2023 – 31st edition

SCAT INDIA TRADESHOW 2023, one of the most anticipated events in the IT networking industry, is set to take place from 8th to 10th October 2023. This event promises to be an exceptional opportunity for professionals, enthusiasts, and businesses to discover cutting-edge IT networking solutions. We cordially invite you to come and explore Digisol’s extensive IT networking product portfolio at Stall No. S11.

The SCAT INDIA TRADESHOW 2023 is a must-attend event for anyone associated with the IT networking industry. It brings together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts under one roof, providing a unique platform for networking and knowledge sharing. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with a wide range of exhibitors showcasing their latest products and solutions.

At Stall No. S11, Digisol will showcase its comprehensive IT networking product portfolio, including state-of-the-art ONU routers, switches, access points, etc. in the Active Category;In the Passive Category, we’ll be showcasing Copper Solutions like Solid Cables, Keystones, Patch Panels, Patch Cords& Fiber Solutions like LIUs and adapters, Splitters, Connectors and more Structured Cabling Solutions. Whether you are an IT professional looking for the latest networking solutions for your organization or a technology enthusiast interested in staying up-to-date with the industry trends, our stall is the place to be.

Mr. Samir Kamat,Sales Head, Active Products

Mr. Samir Kamat,Sales Head, Active Products says, “Digisol, being a First Indian Brand in IT Networking, provides end to end IT networking solutions that cater to every segment be it Home, small offices, healthcare, hospitality, SMB, SME, Data Centres etc. This is a tremendous opportunity for our brand to showcase our expertise &at the same time, network with other brands in this industry. We will be on hand to provide insights and answer any questions you may have. We are committed to helping you find the right networking solutions to meet your specific needs.”

Mr. Kashinath Dessai, Product Manager, Passive Products

Mr. Kashinath Dessai, Product Manager, Passive Products says, “Lage-scale events like these are opportunities to gain maximum visibility by connecting & engaging with leading stakeholders from the industry. Digisol’s Structured Cabling Solutions cater to the upcoming metros, upgradation of railways, data centres, etc. We must take advantage of this chance to promote our products portfolio to the stakeholders present, given that the demand for consumption of cable, broadband, and satellite is now rising especially post- COVID.”

Join us at the SCAT INDIA TRADESHOW 2023 from October 8th to October 10th, 2023, at the JIO World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the future of IT networking.

We look forward to welcoming you to our stall at SCAT INDIA TRADESHOW 2023 and sharing the latest innovations in IT networking technology with you.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Digisol

