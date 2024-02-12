Explore Cutting-Edge Innovations & Technology at CMDA EXPO 2024 [Feb 12-13]

- Advertisement - -

CMDA (Computer & Media Dealers Association) – Pune, a leading Pune (Maharashtra) based IT association with a large membership of IT dealers, distributors, retailers, etc from Maharashtra and the nearby regions, is set to unfold its 26th Edition of the CMDA Expo on 12-13 February at Hotel Westin, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra.

The Chief Guest is Mr. Shailesh Tripathi, Director (Commercial Channel), HP India, and the Guests of Honor are Dr. Kailash Katkar, Chairman & MD, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd; and Mr. Gautam Shah, Founder & CEO, Cadyce and The show is Graced by esteemed personalities such as Mr. Shyamsundar Bhandari, President, CMDA Pune; Mr. Kausar Dabhiya, Vice President & Treasurer, CMDA Pune; and Mr. Ravikumar Shetty, Vice President, CMDA Pune.

With over 60 exhibitors featuring major IT brands spanning computing, networking, AV, security, cloud, and AI, the 26th edition promises a showcase of cutting-edge products and solutions. Attendees can delve into engaging seminars, providing insights into industry trends. CMDA Expo 2024 serves as a prime platform for networking, product promotion, and establishing lucrative partnerships.

Mr. Shailesh Tripathi, Director (Commercial Channel), HP India

Mr. Shailesh Tripathi, Director (Commercial Channel), HP India said, “I feel greatly honored to be here as Chief Guest of the CMDA Expo 2024. The dynamic transformations in the IT industry, with a spotlight on security solutions and a dedication to ‘Make in India,’ are exhilarating. Notably, leading computer brands are actively engaged, showcasing their innovations. CMDA’s impactful efforts in organizing essential events, fostering dialogue with brands, OEMs, and product-selling partners are truly commendable. My best wishes to CMDA for spearheading this vital initiative.”

Dr. Kailash Katkar, Chairman & MD, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd

Dr. Kailash Katkar, Chairman & MD, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd commented, “I feel excited to be hear as A Guest of Honor of the CMDA Expo 2024. I am happy to see here many Make in India brands and other tech brands. Indian domestic manufacturing is growing fast. And we can see the growing trend of Made in India products in future. I wish all the best to the visitors, exhibitors and organizers here who gathered here.”

Mr. Gautam Shah, Founder & CEO, Cadyce

Mr. Gautam Shah, Founder & CEO, Cadyce asserted, “I am glad and feel honored to be Guest of Honor at this 26th edition of the CMDA Expo 2024. I thank CMDA for inviting me. I am also one of the founding members of CMDA and have been connected to the association for a long time. At Cadyce, we have been domestically manufacturing many lifestyle products and connecting devices of our brand. I congratulate CMDA and the team for conducting this event in a grand way. I wish my best to the exhibitors and visitors here. I wish CMDA more such successful events in future.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CMDA

