Saturday, September 10, 2022
Exploitation of Internet-Facing Applications is the Initial Attack Vector for Last Year Over Mail

By NCN News Network
According to the recent Kaspersky Incident Response Analytics Report, more than half (53.6%) of cyberattacks in 2021 started with vulnerability exploitation. Other common initial attack methods included compromised accounts and malicious emails. The share of this method as an initial attack vector has increased from 31.5% in 2020 to 53.6% in 2021, while usage of compromised accounts and malicious emails has decreased from 31.6% to 17.9%, and 23.7% to 14.3%, respectively.

 

