Experience ViewSonic’s Innovative AV Solutions at Palm Expo 2024, Empowering Seamless Collaboration and Communication

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global visual solutions provider, is excited to unleash its latest innovation at Palm Expo, India’s foremost trade show for the Professional Sound, Audio-visual and Lighting Industry. Participating for the first time at the event, the company is geared up to launch its innovative meeting room solutions that optimize efficiency in collaboration and communication.

The company will be introducing ViewSonic® TeamJoin™, a single-touch solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms, which offers instant and intuitive meeting setup at an affordable price. TeamJoin is compatible with all display sizes, ensuring seamless integration and enhanced collaboration, meeting the needs of small to large meeting spaces. To further elevate the user experience, ViewSonic will also be launching its 98-inch large CDE30 presentation display, providing a broader and more immersive visual experience. The TeamJoin solution, compatible with this and all other display sizes, reinforces ViewSonic’s commitment to delivering comprehensive and versatile visual solutions.

The exhibition will take place at NESCO, Goregaon, in Mumbai from 30 May to 1 June 2024. At the three-day event, ViewSonic will showcase its one-of-a-kind Foldable 135” All-in-One LED Display and flagship model, ViewBoard IFP105S. The company will also give an experience of its education ecosystem, bringing best-in-class products and solutions in one room.

Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India, said, “We are excited to participate at Palm Expo for the first time and showcase our innovative products and solutions. The platform gives us an opportunity to expand our network and reach to engage with more partners. During the event, we will be giving experience of our large format displays with a core focus in optimising collaboration and communication. We are a leading player offering large format displays catering to all product segments such as projector, IFPs, presentation display, LED Video wall hence meeting the needs across industries. From hardware to software, we bring comprehensive solution ensuring a seamless experience for our consumers. Pushing the boundaries of innovation, we offer a diversified range of AV products tailored to meet the needs of many industries.”

Presentation Display CDE9830

Expanding the CDE30 series, ViewSonic unveils a new wireless large presentation display CDE9830. With sleek design and versatile connectivity, the display is compatible for both corporate and campus communication. Its built-in Quad Core SoC with embedded Android 11 embraces multitasking For effortless connection, it brings together single-cable speedy-data transfers and multimedia broadcasting. It offers cable-free screen casting and screen sharing through myViewBoard Display and ViewBoard Cast, which also supports Airplay and Chromecast. Perfectly blended with corporate needs, this display provides stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and high brightness ensuring captivating visual quality. It also delivers landscape and portrait modes, with non-stop operating hours.

TeamJoin with 105S” ViewBoard

During the event, the company is also introducing ViewSonic TeamJoin solutions. This solution is designed for corporates and is compatible with all ViewSonic displays. It enables users to connect effortlessly across multiple platforms and devices, ensuring efficient and productive collaboration. One of the unique features it possesses is full meeting control at fingertips allowing users to start, join, or end a meeting with one touch. This bundle offers enterprise-grade security ensuring safe and secure computing with hardware-based authentication and tamper detection. With its beamforming 6-microphone array and an 11W front-facing speaker, it guarantees exceptional sound quality for crystal-clear communication. It also allows users to connect in-person and remote participants with high-quality audio, video, and content sharing.

The company is showcasing this solution in IFP105S, which has an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, delivering a limitless canvas for digital whiteboard collaboration. This combination fosters inclusivity and equity by enabling all participants to actively participate and collaborate in real time.

At the booth, the company will also showcase one-of-its kind Foldable 135” All-in-One LED Display which significantly reduces the packaging size by nearly 50% compared to its previous range, offering greater convenience for transportation. Strengthening its presence in the education space, the company has also setup its education ecosystem comprising of innovative products, proprietary software along with various services and content. One can also deep dive into the cinematic experience with the LX700-4K laser home projector.

Visit ViewSonic booth B41 to explore our full range of innovative AV solutions and experience the future of collaboration and communication.

