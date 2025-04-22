Experience The Ult Immersive Marvel Rivals Season 2 – Hellfire Gala Gaming Experience with Razer Sensa HD Haptics and Razer Chroma RGB

- Advertisement -

Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, announced the integration of Razer Sensa HD Haptics and Razer Chroma RGB features into NetEase Games’ newly released Season 2: Hellfire Gala for Marvel Rivals, the award-winning and critically-acclaimed Super Hero Team-Based PVP Shooter that lets players assemble an ever- evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains battling with unique powers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse.

Experience the Marvel Multiverse with Razer Sensa HD Haptics and Razer Chroma RGB Now

Experience over 600+ realistic and complex haptic feedback that accurately mimics in-game distance and directionality to bring dynamic tactile sensations to life. From feeling every effect of their character’s transformation to the impact from enemy projectiles or the casting of spells, players can truly immerse themselves in the Marvel Multiverse on PC with Razer Sensa HD Haptics-supported devices such as the Razer Freyja gaming cushion, Razer Kraken V4 Pro gaming headset, and Razer Wolverine V3 Pro wireless controller.

Level up the experience with Razer Chroma RGB enabled accessories, and plunge into the yellow glow of the Multiverse with over 300 dynamic lighting effects that react to in-game actions in real-time. Available now via a toggle button on the Marvel Rivals game launcher. Requires the latest versions of Razer Synapse and Razer Chroma App.

Unleash Your Inner Hero with Razer

Dive into one of the most highly anticipated games of the year with Razer:

Earn triple rewards when playing Marvel Rivals with Razer Cortex PC: Razer Cortex PC Play to Earn will be running a 3x Razer Silver reward boost to celebrate the launch of Marvel Rivals Season 2. Players can earn triple rewards simply by playing Marvel Rivals with Razer Cortex PC. Play to Earn Event Period: April 17, 5:00 PM PT – April 24, 5:00 PM PT

Razer GameFest events: Engage in head-to-head battles in the ultimate Marvel Rivals showdown at Razer GameFest events across various RazerStore locations. Experience the magic of Razer Sensa HD Haptics and Razer Chroma RGB and test out Razer’s latest gaming peripherals and accessories.

Engage in head-to-head battles in the ultimate Marvel Rivals showdown at Razer GameFest events across various RazerStore locations. Experience the magic of Razer Sensa HD Haptics and Razer Chroma RGB and test out Razer’s latest gaming peripherals and accessories. Dates and RazerStore locations – April 26: London, New York

Unlock Doctor Strange’s Master of Black Magic Costume with every purchase of qualifying products on Razer.com: Gear up for the weekly missions with any of Razer’s bestsellers and unlock Doctor Strange | Master of Black Magic costume with every purchase of qualifying products on Razer.com. Products include the Razer Freyja HD Haptics gaming cushion, Razer Kraken V4 Pro headset, Razer Wolverine V3 Pro wireless controller, Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL and Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini keyboards, Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K and Razer Cobra Pro mice, Firefly V2 Pro gaming mousepad, Razer Enki gaming chair, and Razer Rogue 16” Backpack V3. Available while stocks last, TCCs apply.

Giveaway on Razer’s Discord channel: Join Razer and Marvel Rivals on their Discord channels for a chance to win the Razer Sensa HD bundle consisting of the Razer Freyja gaming cushion, Razer Kraken V4 Pro headset, and Razer Wolverine V3 Pro wireless controller, or a Doctor Strange | Master of Black Magic costume. Follow Razer’s TikTok and/or Marvel Rivals on X for additional chances to win. Additional terms and conditions apply.

Giveaway Period: April 28, 08:00 AM PT – May 04, 23:59 PM PT

Sensa Experience Zones in RazerStores Worldwide: Interested gamers can explore this new elevated gaming experience in person at the Sensa Experience Zone in RazerStores worldwide from today.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Razer

