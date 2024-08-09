Experience the Future with MSI’s New Motherboard & Support for AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Processors

- Advertisement -

MSI is excited to announce the launch of the latest AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series processors, set to debut on the AM5 platform. Powered by advanced 4nm CPU process technology, the Ryzen 9000 Series promises to revolutionize the computing landscape with unmatched performance, efficiency, and versatility for gamers and content creators. At launch, August 8th, AMD Ryzen™ 7 9700X, and Ryzen™ 5 9600X are available while the Ryzen™ 9 9950X and 9900X will launch on August 15th. These processors will feature up to 16 cores and 32 threads, with a theoretical maximum boost clock speed of 5.7GHz, 64MB of L3 cache, and a maximum TDP of 170W.

AMD Ryzen 9000 Series will also support PCIe 5.0 for the GPU and M.2 while enhancing DDR5 memory speed. Notably, the AMD Ryzen™ 7 9700X offers approximately 12% better overall performance than the first-gen AMD 3D V-cache CPU. All these processors are compatible with the AM5 socket, and existing AMD 600 Series motherboards and Ryzen 9000 Series processors can seamlessly integrate by updating to the latest BIOS, available on MSI’s product support page.

In terms of performance, AMD Ryzen 9000 Series is designed to use less power, runs more efficiently and operate quietly. Additionally, the lower TDP across all AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors delivers higher performance, making these processors an excellent choice for demanding applications.

During Computex 2024, MSI introduced two new MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WIFI & PRO X870-P WIFI, supporting the upcoming AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors. Additionally, a comprehensive lineup of features awaits users across the MPG and MEG series, ensuring a diverse range of options to suit every need. These two motherboards have a brand new design with sleek patterns. These motherboards are equipped with an array of the latest DIY-friendly innovations exclusively for MSI, perfect for novice builders and enthusiasts. The EZ M.2 Shield Frozr II and EZ M.2 Clip II allows users to install the M.2 heatsink even more efficiently. Featuring a new Screwless design, removal is effortless with a simple squeeze of the side latch to open the Screwless M.2 Frozr entirely. Installing is just as straightforward – a simple push locks the M.2 SSD in place, while removal requires only a slight pull to the left.

At the same time, the EZ PCIe Release makes removing large graphics cards effortlessly with just a single push of a button. Additionally, the EZ Antenna simplifies how users install and remove the Wi-Fi Antenna connectors with one hand, eliminating the need to rotate and secure the antennas.

MSI exclusive Performance Switch overclocking function is also ready for AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors within the MSI BIOS. Performance Switch offers three levels of presets and an advanced option for users to select from, combining AMD’s default Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) with MSI’s overclocking settings. This powerful combination delivers significantly enhanced CPU performance in single-core and multi-core operations.

MSI is excited to announce enhancements to its BIOS, including two powerful memory tuning options and the new OPP (Optimized Performance Profile). These features are designed to provide users with unparalleled flexibility and performance optimization.

The first feature, “Memory Try It!” offers a quick and straightforward way to enhance memory performance. Users can select a profile from the dropdown menu and test it out. This feature automatically identifies the RAM chip and provides suitable overclocking profiles, including high-frequency and tight-timing options. With “Memory Try It!” users can explore various high-frequency and tight-timing profiles directly within the BIOS, unlocking the full potential of their memory modules.

The second feature, “High Efficiency Mode,” is MSI’s exclusive tuning software tailored to boost gaming performance. This innovative mode optimizes popular memory modules by increasing bandwidth and reducing latency. “High-Efficiency Mode” offers four distinct RAM timing settings: Tightest, Tighter, Balance, and Relax. This allows users to find the optimal configuration based on their memory module quality, ensuring a perfect blend of performance and stability.

AMD is introducing its latest memory-optimizing solution, the Optimized Performance Profile (OPP). This cutting-edge feature is designed to enhance the performance for AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors by identifying the optimal memory frequency sweet spot at DDR 6000MHz.

The OPP leverages the existing EXPO profile on the memory DIMM, automatically converting it to the ideal speed and timing that perfectly pairs with the CPU on the motherboard. This innovative approach allows AMD to push memory speed and timing profiles to new heights, ensuring maximum performance and stability. With OPP, users can experience the full potential of their systems, achieving a new level of efficiency and reliability.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 207