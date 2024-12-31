Experience the Future of IT Networking – DIGISOL Set to Shine at ACMA TECH EXPO 2025

- Advertisement -

DIGISOL, the First Indian brand in the IT Networking Industry, is proud to announce its participation in ACMA TECH EXPO 2025, taking place in Gujarat. This event is a prime opportunity for DIGISOL to showcase its innovative Made in India product range, and industry-leading solutions.

Event Details:

Venue: Vigyan Bhawan, Science City, Ahmedabad.

Stall No: 24

Date: 2nd, 3rd & 4th January 2025

Time: 10:30 AM to 6:30 PM

At ACMA TECH EXPO 2025, DIGISOL aims to redefine the IT Networking landscape by providing an engaging platform for CXOs, CIOs, IT & Hardware Dealers, Large-Format Buyers, and more. Visit us at our Stall No:24 to discover how DIGISOL is simplifying connectivity through groundbreaking solutions.

Product Showcase:

DIGISOL will showcase a wide array of solutions, including:

Active Category: Managed Switches, Unmanaged Switches, OLTs, ONUs, Media Converters, PoE Injectors, Access Points, Controllers, and more.

Managed Switches, Unmanaged Switches, OLTs, ONUs, Media Converters, PoE Injectors, Access Points, Controllers, and more. Passive Category: Cat6 Solid Cable, Faceplates, Splitters, Patch Panels, Patch Cords, Pigtails, LIU, Crimping Tools, and more.

Mr. Krushna Garkhede, Head of Marketing at DIGISOL Systems Ltd

Mr. Krushna Garkhede, Marketing Head – Digisol Systems Ltd. said, “Our participation in ACMA TECH EXPO 2025 underscores our commitment to Made in India Product and excellence in the IT Networking domain. We’re excited to connect with high-profile attendees, including CXOs, CIOs, IT & Hardware Dealers, and Large-Format Buyers, and more, ensuring an enriching experience for all.

We look forward to welcoming you to our Stall No.24 at ACMA TECH EXPO 2025. Let’s shape the future of connectivity together!

What you can Expect at the Expo:

Live Product Demonstrations:

Experience the functionality and features of DIGISOL’s latest products in action.

Interactive Sessions:

Meet Digisol’s expert team to gain insights, ask questions, and learn about the latest trends in networking.

Networking Opportunities:

Forge valuable connections with industry leaders, partners, and collaborators.

