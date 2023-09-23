Experience the Future of Gaming at New Lenovo Stores in Nehru Place, Delhi

- Advertisement - -

Lenovo, a globally recognized technology brand, is renowned for its innovative and high-quality products. With a strong presence in laptops, desktops, tablets, and smartphones, Lenovo consistently delivers cutting-edge technology to meet diverse consumer and business needs. Their commitment to innovation, durability, and performance has earned them a loyal customer base worldwide. Lenovo’s laptops, such as the ThinkPad series, are celebrated for their reliability and robust design, making them a preferred choice for professionals. Additionally, Lenovo’s focus on sustainability and responsible business practices underscores its dedication to both technological advancement and ethical corporate citizenship.

Mr. Vipul Mathur, General Manager and Business Head of Lenovo India

During an exclusive interview with NCN magazine, Mr. Vipul Mathur, General Manager and Business Head of Lenovo India, offered insights into his perspectives, Lenovo’s latest innovations, and the opening of new stores in Nehru Place. He also discussed Lenovo’s exciting developments in the gaming device sector.

Kindly brief us about yourself.

I’m thrilled to be at Lenovo’s new hybrid gaming store in Nehru Place, Delhi. While we already have several stores in this location, we’ve recently launched three cutting-edge hybrid gaming stores, and I’m standing in one of them today. What’s truly exciting about this store format is its innovative and immersive experience. We’ve also introduced an impressive gaming product lineup, giving consumers the opportunity to come in, test, and play with these devices before making their gaming device purchase.

The gaming industry is currently the fastest-growing segment in the laptop market. It caters to a wide spectrum of gamers, from those who play for leisure to professional gamers. Lenovo offers a comprehensive portfolio that caters to the needs of both entry-level and professional gamers. In this store, we’ve showcased our entire range, which includes high-end Legion devices and the new LOQ range, along with IT gaming laptops. These devices are known for their speed, power, and immersive gaming experiences. Gamers can visit our store, sit down, and put these devices to the test.

But it’s not just about products; we also host a variety of gaming contests here to engage our customers. We invite influencers to share insights about our devices and ensure that visitors receive a holistic gaming experience at our innovative hybrid store.

What new innovations are available in the stores?

In our store, you’ll find a comprehensive selection of gaming devices designed to cater to every category of gamers, spanning from beginners to advanced enthusiasts. Lenovo has introduced a remarkable innovation in the form of an in-store experience, featuring gaming stations where individuals can come, sit down, and immerse themselves in the world of gaming. This pioneering format is a novel and distinctive offering in the market, and Lenovo stands as the trailblazer in its exploration.

What are the advantages of having multiple stores?

Lenovo boasts a vast and robust consumer base. As a brand, our primary goal is to serve a wide range of users, and Nehru Place stands out as a bustling hub with a significant influx of walk-in customers. Recognizing that the diverse needs of our consumers cannot be met by a single store alone, we have strategically established multiple outlets in this location.

What message would you like to give?

Visit our newly opened stores to explore our fresh portfolio. Immerse yourself in the world of our devices and take Lenovo home to enjoy a comprehensive gaming experience.

