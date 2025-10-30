Experience Next Level Entertainment with the New Dell Plus Monitors

- Advertisement -

Dell Technologies is excited to announce the launch of the new Dell 24 and 27 Plus Monitors and the Dell 27 Plus QHD and Dell 27 Plus QHD USB-C Monitors. These new monitors are designed to elevate your viewing experience whether you’re streaming movies, enjoying music, engaging on social platforms, tackling schoolwork or boosting your personal productivity. Perfect for families, students, tech enthusiasts and home office users alike.

Here’s a brief overview of what sets them apart:

Elevate Your Entertainment Experience

Enjoy smooth and tear-free visuals withAMD FreeSync™ technology, 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT (Motion Picture Response Time)

Integrated dual 3W speakers that deliver enhanced acoustics across a wider range of frequencies, complete with customizable audio profiles for a truly personalized listening experience

Full HD (S2425HSM / S2725HSM) and Quad HD (S2725DSM / S2725DC) resolution on an IPS panel ensure vibrant and crisp images

Improved Visual Comfort

Certified with TÜV Rheinland 4-star for eye comfort means helping to reduce blue light emission and preventing eye strain

Modern Design & Ease of Use

With lifestyle-inspired design, adjustable height and seamless connectivity, these monitors are the perfect companion for everyday use

