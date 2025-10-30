Thursday, October 30, 2025
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In BriefTop 3 News

Experience Next Level Entertainment with the New Dell Plus Monitors

By NCN News Network
0
135
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -Image 2
- Advertisement -

Dell Technologies is excited to announce the launch of the new Dell 24 and 27 Plus Monitors and the Dell 27 Plus QHD and Dell 27 Plus QHD USB-C Monitors. These new monitors are designed to elevate your viewing experience whether you’re streaming movies, enjoying music, engaging on social platforms, tackling schoolwork or boosting your personal productivity. Perfect for families, students, tech enthusiasts and home office users alike.

Here’s a brief overview of what sets them apart:

Elevate Your Entertainment Experience

  • Enjoy smooth and tear-free visuals withAMD FreeSync™ technology, 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT (Motion Picture Response Time)
  • Integrated dual 3W speakers that deliver enhanced acoustics across a wider range of frequencies, complete with customizable audio profiles for a truly personalized listening experience
  • Full HD (S2425HSM / S2725HSM) and Quad HD (S2725DSM / S2725DC) resolution on an IPS panel ensure vibrant and crisp images

Improved Visual Comfort

  • Certified with TÜV Rheinland 4-star for eye comfort means helping to reduce blue light emission and preventing eye strain

Modern Design & Ease of Use

  • With lifestyle-inspired design, adjustable height and seamless connectivity, these monitors are the perfect companion for everyday use

Availability & Pricing

  1. Dell 24 Plus Monitor (S2425HSM) is available at Rs. 11,399
  2. Dell 27 Plus Monitor (S2725HSM​) is available at Rs. 14,499
  3. Dell 27 Plus QHD Monitor (S2725DSM)​ is available at Rs. 22,399
  4. Dell 27 Plus QHD USB-C Monitor (S2725DC) is available at Rs. 23,699 

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com98113468469625243429

Post Views: 155
- Advertisement -
Previous article
D-Link Launches DGS-1530 Series Smart Managed Switches
Next article
Ingram Micro India Appoints Saurabh Taneja as the Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)

Email: royncn@gmail.com, swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 98113 46846, +91 96252 43429

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative