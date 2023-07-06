Experience Matrix’s Cutting-Edge Security Solutions at the 4th Rail and Metro Technology Conclave 2023, 18th – 19th July Hotel Le Meridian, New Delhi

- Advertisement - -

Matrix is all geared up to participate in the prestigious 4th Rail and Metro Technology Conclave 2023. At the Rail event, Matrix will present its comprehensive range of security products and solutions in the domains of IP Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Time-Attendance. In the line of business communication, Matrix will exhibit its wide portfolio of telecom products and solutions.

With technology and customer concerns at the forefront, Matrix heavily invests in researching, designing, and producing world-class enterprise solutions. With 30 years of industry experience, Matrix has successfully launched 60+ products and served 1 million+ customers worldwide.

Matrix, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge security and telecom solutions, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first company to obtain RDSO 6.0 approval for its video surveillance (CCTV) products. This remarkable achievement showcases Matrix’s commitment to delivering innovative and reliable solutions to the security needs of critical national infrastructure, particularly in the railway sector.

Proactive Video Surveillance is crucial for organizations’ safety and security. Matrix will showcase Bullet, Dome, Turret, and PTZ Cameras ranging from 2MP to 8MP, ensuring high picture quality even in low light conditions. The cameras are UL certified for safety and NEMA certified for protection against environmental hazards.

High-resolution cameras require powerful video recording solutions with ample storage capacity and redundancy. Matrix’s Server-Based Network Video Recorders (NVRs) address these needs with 128 Channel Support and up to 144 TB storage capacity. Hot-swappable hard disks (HDD/SSD) and Pre-Installed Video Management Software (VMS) minimize downtime, offering cost-effective security solutions.

In Access Control and Time-Attendance, Matrix is the only OEM building all architecture elements in-house, including panels, door controllers, readers, and software. At the event, Matrix will present COSEC ARGO FACE, a best-in-class facial recognition-based door controller. With high accuracy, an identification speed of less than 0.5 sec, and a user capacity of 50,000, it can be connected via PoE, Wi-fi, and Ethernet.

Matrix will also exhibit COSEC PANEL200P – a Site Controller that oversees access operations. It functions autonomously in Standalone Architecture, managing 255 COSEC door controllers and 25,000 users.

Visitors will witness Matrix’s Cafeteria management solution, addressing food wastage and ensuring accurate billing for a seamless employee experience. The Visitor Management Solution tracks visitors in real time, providing security and informative reports.

In the Telecom domain, Matrix provides comprehensive business communication products and solutions. MATRIX ETERNITY NENX, a unified communication platform, supports 50 IP users, LDAP client support, and Multi-level IVR. SPARSH VP210, a sturdy desk phone, is compatible with any third-party IP system, reducing communication investments.

Matrix will showcase a plethora of Telecom Solutions, including PBXs, IP-PBXs, Server-based PBXs, Media Gateways, and Communication endpoints at the event.

Pankaj Vijay, Vice President – Sales and Marketing.

“4th Rail and Metro Technology Conclave 2023, we look forward to meeting system integrators and leading business associates who can help us expand our business footprints. This event will give us a clear understanding of present market needs, further inspiring new security and telecom solutions,” commented Pankaj Vijay, Vice President – Sales and Marketing.

