Experience is Everything on the Christie stand at ISE 2024

Christie® will showcase how its smart technologies help to deliver unforgettable experiences for customers at ISE 2024 at Fira de Barcelona Gran Via, from January 30-February 2.

In Hall 3, on stand 3K500, Christie will present its latest visual solutions, including LED video walls, 1DLP® laser projectors, RGB pure laser projectors, and powerful content management and processing solutions. With several first-time product showings in the region, visitors will see how the latest technologies perform in a range of engaging applications, under this year’s theme of ‘Experience is Everything.’

“As founding members of ISE, we’re delighted to be part of the show’s 20th anniversary,” says Ms. Arlonna Seymour, Executive Director, Corporate Marketing, at Christie. “Fuelled by 95 years of experience and know-how as a technology innovator, our solutions allow creatives and partners to deliver exceptional immersive experiences.”

Mr. Michael Bosworth, Executive Vice President for Enterprise, Christie

Mr. Michael Bosworth, Executive Vice President for Enterprise, Christie adds, “We want to inspire attendees and empower our partners to achieve outstanding projects which, in turn, engage users and audiences. We offer complete end-to-end solutions designed to work together from display technology to content management and processing, and we work with partners to strategically come up with the best technology solution to meet their customers’ needs.”

Get out of your comfort zone – immerse yourself



Let your senses feel, hear, and interact with the walls and floor of Christie’s immersive room. Six Christie 4K13-HS 1DLP® laser projectors – which make their debut at ISE – will be used to project up, down, and all around, using content created by THÉORIZ and sensory technology provided by Augmenta, both recognized for creating unconventional experiences for customers.

Display solutions with new video wall processor – a package for every budget for control rooms



Get hands-on with a control room demo that includes Hedra™, Christie’s new video wall processor that will be shown for the first time in EMEA. Hedra allows users to securely display, arrange, and operate multiple sources to make quick, informed decisions. Bundle Hedra with Christie’s LED/LCD video walls for a complete solution for small control rooms, mobile command centers, and broadcast operations.

Christie’s new LED video wall solution, Core Series III, makes its debut at the show. Available in five pixel pitches, it’s 40% more energy efficient, and 30% lighter than its predecessor, Core Series II. Designed to make an impact in venues including retail, hospitality, and public spaces, Core Series III delivers value, reliability, and performance.

Don’t be scared of the dark – experience spectacular contrast

Nothing to fear in this dark room. Schedule a meeting with a Christie representative and see for yourself the spectacular contrast of the Christie M 4K15 RGB pure laser projector with an ultra-high contrast (UHC) lens for unparalleled image quality that only RGB pure laser can offer.

If museums are your business – they’re our business, too



On show for the first time in EMEA is the Inspire Series 4K860-iS 1DLP laser projector. Experience how Christie’s newest laser projector can bring content to life in an exhibit-inspired museum display. With 8,500 lumens and weighing only 15 kg (33 lbs), this Inspire Series projector boasts an impressive size-to-brightness ratio.



Experience limitless possibilities with MicroTiles LED

Attendees entering the stand can wave their arms in the air in front of a large, interactive Christie MicroTiles® LED 0.75mm pixel pitch video wall tower that stands 5 feet (1.5 meters) wide by 18 feet (5.5 meters) high and see what transpires. With content provided by creative partners Augmenta and THÉORIZ, award-winning MicroTiles LED are a vibrant and versatile technology that can be used creatively to deliver stunning visual impact, such as stacking, 90-degree inside/outside corners, and concave and convex curves.

We’re not square – we’re hexagonal

Projection mapping will also feature prominently on the Christie stand. A trio of Christie M 4K25 RGB pure laser projectors will illuminate an array of hexagonal shapes with content from loop light GmbH and powered by Christie Pandoras Box® Software. A smaller scaled replica of this projection mapping feature will allow visitors to learn more about the mapping process and get hands-on with Pandoras Box Software.

A pair of 50,000 lumen, native 4K Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projectors will also power a blended display in the same area, demonstrating its ability to deliver high impact visuals with bright, vibrant colors.

Professional Services keeps AV systems running flawlessly

Attendees can learn more about Christie Professional Services and its global service network. As a trusted service provider, Christie Professional Services works closely with its customers to keep AV systems running flawlessly, from museums and science centers to giant screens and projection mapping experiences. Professional Services offers complete system protection and maximum flexibility with a wide range of extended warranty plans. Customers can experience the peace of mind that comes along with ChristieCare for up to 10 worry-free years of ownership and beyond, including 24/7/365 service desk support, critical inventory management, onsite services, and Cinergy remote monitoring.

Christie across the show floor Experience how Christie’s partners use its technology as part of an overall solution across the show floor. Legrand AV, in Hall 3, stand 3N600, will showcase Christie GS Series laser projectors; ScreenINT (Hall 3, stand 3R710) will use a Christie DWU23-HS laser projector; SDVoE (Hall 5, stand 5B100) will have Terra, Christie’s AV-over-IP solution, on display; and Igloo Vision will include Christie HS and GS Series 1DLP laser projectors on its stand #4E310 in Hall 4.

