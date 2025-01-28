Experience creativity and Christie integrated solutions at ISE 2025

- Advertisement -

Christie® and its partners will demonstrate how technologies work together to deliver immersive and interactive experiences at ISE 2025 at Fira de Barcelona Gran Via, from February 4-7.

Christie will present its most extensive showcase of AV technology to date across two stands in Hall 3 – 3K500 and 3C400—under the theme ‘Experience is everything’.

With a host of new and previously unseen technologies, Christie will highlight its latest visual solutions, including LED video walls, 1DLP and 3DLP laser projectors, and powerful content management and image processing solutions.

“As a long-standing AV technology innovator, our partners rely on us to provide exceptional tools and expertise to enable them to exceed their clients’ expectations,” says Mr. Michael Bosworth, executive vice president, Enterprise, at Christie. “Our technologies work in harmony to create unique immersive and interactive experiences, from display technology to content management and processing. As a founding member of ISE, we know the show is a fantastic platform to showcase our technologies in a range of exciting applications, and we can’t wait to meet with attendees to inspire them this year.”

Immersive and interactive come together to deliver the ‘wow’ factor

At booth 3K500, a fully interactive floor-to-ceiling projection mapped room, created by Christie partner Augmenta, will combine audio and visual elements to stunning effect. Attendees can interact with content projected on the walls and floor of the room driven by Pandoras Box media server. Monitors will also display tracking data and reveal how the technology dynamically responds to attendees’ movements.

Unearthing a new gem in Christie’s 3DLP projection line-up

Christie’s newest addition to its 3DLP, native 4K lineup of projectors —the Sapphire® 4K40-RGBH, will be stacked and displayed in a rear projection application using a screen provided by Stewart Filmscreen. Visitors can experience a striking demonstration of projection mapping onto an ornamental temple façade using two Christie Griffyn® 4K50-RGB pure laser projectors and Christie Mystique™ automated alignment and recalibration technology.

Shining a light on museums and creative exhibits

A museum use case demonstration will feature an interactive three-wall projection surface treated as one display. Christie Jazz Series projectors – shown for the first time in EMEA – will illuminate content and immersive programming created by Faber Creative Services, using Christie Widget Designer.

A pair of eye-catching artistic exhibits sculpted by Gabriel Schama Studios will add further creativity to the stand. In ‘Embryogenesis,’ a pair of Christie M 4K25 RGB pure laser projectors will map content from Limelight Art onto laser-cut wood sculptures, while ‘Cathedral of Thieves’ will be mapped with 1DLP laser projectors.

Sustainable, versatile, award-winning LED solutions

Attendees can experience Christie’s award-winning MicroTiles® LED with a video wall showcasing four pixel pitch options, ranging from 0.75mm to 1.5mm, in a single display. The latest advancements to MicroTiles LED cut power consumption by 40%, and the modular design allows the existing infrastructure to be reused when upgrading to a different pixel pitch, enhancing sustainability. The technology will also be showcased in various applications throughout the stand, including a ‘shatter wall’ design. Also on show is the Core Series III LED video wall in 0.9mm pixel pitch, delivering enhanced performance, reliability, improved value, and lower power consumption.

Behind the scenes with content management and processing

The features of the new Christie Pandoras Box Software version 8.11 will be shown as part of a motorized ‘kinetic hex’ demonstration. A ceiling-mounted 1DLP laser projector and Christie AirScan will allow visitors to interact with digital content, created by Faber Creative Services, on the ‘kinetic hex.’ Furthermore, Christie Hedra, a secure TAA-compliant video wall processor, will be demonstrated. It allows users to manage and arrange up to 18 inputs in KVM mode to enhance and streamline workstation setups. Christie Mystique 3D software will also be on display, showing how multi-projector arrays can be remapped and calibrated with one keystroke.

First-time tech for live events, broadcast, and sports venues

At stand 3C400, the new Christie Spyder-S, modular, distributed architecture for multi-screen windowing processing for live events, broadcast, and sports venues, and the Mastering Gateway for seamless HD, 4K, and 8K video distribution over IP networks for post-production, live events,and broadcast, will be on show for the first time in EMEA, raising the performance bar for multi-screen windowing systems, compositing, and the exchange of video and audio.

Professional Services is with you every step of the way

Christie’s fully customizable Professional Services will be promoted at the show, offering partners the people, services, expertise, and smart technology to keep AV systems running flawlessly. There will also be a demonstration of Cinergy, an advanced remote monitoring and management software platform that provides partners and end users with tools to securely access and monitor Christie equipment via the cloud. ChristieCare offers additional extended warranty plans and service options that can be scaled up or down to meet each partner’s requirements.

Christie in action across the show floor

Discover how Christie technology is integrated into solutions showcased by partners throughout the show. At the SDVoE stand (Hall 5, stand 5E700), attendees will find a Christie UHD652-L display alongside Christie’s Terra® Transmitter, Receiver, and Controller. Tempest Lighting (Hall 4, stand 4R220) will use a Christie M 4K25 RGB; Legrand AV (Hall 3, stand 3N600) will use a Griffyn 4K35-RGB pure laser projector; while Exact Solutions GmbH (Hall 3, stand 3H500) will also deploy a Griffyn 4K35-RGB pure laser projector. SCREENINT (Hall 3, stand 3P620) will deploy a 4K13-HS 1DLP laser projector with 1.5-2.0 HS/1.8-2.4:1 JS lens.

Projection mapping panel discussion – Feb 5 at 12 p.m.

Prague’s Signal Festival founder and CEO Martin Pošta will, along with Joe Graziano, director of sales, Entertainment, EMEA, participate in a panel discussion, titled ‘The Outer-Limits of Projection Mapping’ at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, at the Live Events Stage, Hall 6. Speakers will delve into the world of projection mapping and discover the creativity it can unlock for the live events industry and the ever-growing world of ‘architainment.’

