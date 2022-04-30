Expanding its line-up of experiential stores, Canon launches Image Square 4.0 in the Pink City

- Advertisement -

To elevate the customer experience, Canon India announced the launch of its innovative and futuristic format, Canon Image Square (CIS) 4.0 in Pink City, Jaipur. This experience store will bring together technology, lifestyle, and innovation to offer unique experiences to the consumers. Canon India has embarked on a paradigm shift in its retail strategy, persuading professional photographers to experience the brand’s end-to-end photography solutions. These new version stores will also have service collection and CPS registration desks to cater to consumer demands. This is the second version 4.0 store in India, as the first store was launched in Mumbai in October 2021.

The new CIS Version 4.0 store aims to deliver an immersive experience to the consumers, thereby making it relatable to their existing workflows. Furthermore, it will serve as a one stop solution for all kinds of photography needs, with a more curated approach of exhibiting the full line-up strategy and exclusive technical support for professional photographers. The CIS 4.0 Stores will include four interactive zones specifically designed for customers to have in-depth knowledge and experience genre-specific photography needs. The four zones that will be a part of the stores are Wedding, Wildlife, Vlogging and the Family zone, enabling the customers to simply walk into these zones and seek an understanding on the specialized solutions, by engaging in roundtable discussions with a highly trained technical staff.

Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO of Canon India said “With the launch of the new Image Square 4.0 store in the Pink City, we look forward to the inception of new creative imaging ideas. As we continue nurturing the imaging culture in India, we are confident that the new store will serve as one stop solution for all kinds of photography and videography needs with our specialized technical support and creative zones.”

Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director-Consumer Systems Products and Imaging Communication Business, Canon India

Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director- Consumer Systems Products and Imaging Communication Business, Canon India added, “With the launch of Image Square 4.0 in Mumbai last year, we have seen a phenomenal response from our customers. We are excited to replicate the resounding success of Image Square 4.0 in Jaipur, a city which is a creative melting pot of art, history and culture. Driven by innovation and evolving technology, the new Image Square 4.0 store is mindfully conceptualised to provide a holistic customer experience as well as an exhaustive product knowledge to help customers make informed choices. The interactive zones in the store have been made keeping in mind the areas wherein consumer demand is significant as well as where the industry is paced to move in the future.”

An interesting addition to these stores that make them a one-stop-shop for all professional photography needs is the introduction of third-party essentials such as memory cards, lights, tripods, bags, gimbles, etc. Providing a comprehensive perspective to imaging, CIS 4.0 stores will showcase Canon’s entire product line up ranging from DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, cinema cameras, EF & RF series Lens, digicam and photo printers. Additionally, to make the buying experience more seamless, EMI finance options will be available at CIS 4.0 stores. Furthermore, the store is in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols setup by various authorities, to provide the customers with a safe and healthy in-store experience by fully vaccinated workforce.