Expand and Empower Creativity with AI-Enabled New Lenovo Yoga and IdeaPad Devices

Lenovo announced a lineup of new Lenovo Yoga™ and IdeaPad™ devices and software at CES® 2025 that are designed to transform the way smarter technology adapts to and streamlines creative and productivity tasks. Lenovo Yoga laptops feature inventive form factors, never-before-seen innovations, intuitive ecosystems, and functional AI implementations designed to channel users’ creative passions and maximize their potential. Embodying this pursuit are:

The new Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (14”, 10) with its 98% screen-to-body ratio PureSight Pro OLED display courtesy of its world’s first camera-under-display technology in a laptop.

with its 98% screen-to-body ratio PureSight Pro OLED display courtesy of its world’s first camera-under-display technology in a laptop. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (14”, 10) , featuring two larger PureSight OLED screens that act as the ultimate canvas for AI-driven creative pursuits.

, featuring two larger PureSight OLED screens that act as the ultimate canvas for AI-driven creative pursuits. The Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition (14”, 10), the newest addition to the Lenovo Yoga Aura Edition family imagined with Intel®, a Copilot+ PC with a PureSight OLED display and up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor.

the newest addition to the Lenovo Yoga Aura Edition family imagined with Intel®, a Copilot+ PC with a PureSight OLED display and up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor. The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus, Lenovo’s first on-device AI tablet for amazing productivity with personalized AI experiences.

Lenovo also announced the latest Yoga 7i 2-in-1 convertible laptops with versatile 14-inch and 16-inch options, a new IdeaPad Pro 5i with optional OLED display, and two other tablets—the Idea Tab Pro and Lenovo Tab. Furthermore, Lenovo unveiled two new desktops, the world’s first consumer desktop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon® X Plus 8-core processor—the IdeaCentre Mini x (1L, 10), and the IdeaCentre Tower (17L, 10) featuring the latest Intel Core Ultra processors.

Finally, Lenovo showcased two innovative proofs of concept. The Lenovo AI Display automatically rotates, lifts and tilts according to the user’s movements, and the Lenovo AI Travel Set offers personalized data tracking and analysis while on the move.

“At Lenovo, we’re redefining creativity and productivity with devices that harness the power of AI to enhance every user experience. Our new Yoga and IdeaPad devices showcase how advanced technology can adapt to individual needs, enabling creators, students, and professionals to push the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Mr. Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Consumer Segment, Intelligent Devices Group. “With innovations like the Yoga Slim 9i’s unprecedented 98% screen-to-body ratio display and the enhanced experiences with Lenovo Aura Edition, we are proud to deliver solutions that empower users to work smarter, create freely, and embrace a new era of transformative technology.”

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (14”, 10)—Borderless Creativity

Create without borders with the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (14”, 10)—the world’s first available CUD (camera-under-display) laptop enhanced with Visionary.ai image processing technology, allowing for a razor-thin bezel which houses a 14” 4K 120Hz PureSight Pro OLED display. Hiding the camera under the display panel until it is needed means a pure, uninterrupted screen with no camera notch, making the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (14”, 10) the world’s first laptop with a 98% screen-to-body ratio1 – which gives the impression of a larger screen than usually seen in 14” laptops. The PureSight Pro display features Delta E<1, 100% sRGB, P3, and Adobe RGB support for superior color accuracy that ensures every shade is spot on no matter where the art is published and is certified by TÜV Low Blue Light and Eyesafe® Display so creating for longer is easy on the eyes. The display cover is protected by an impact-resistant glass engineered to endure pressure, drops, and scratches while keeping the laptop safe and beautiful with its cat-eye-like 3D sheen.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (14”, 10) is a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with a 48 TOPS NPU. Lenovo AI Core utilizes the NPU to supercharge creative apps, and dynamically adjust settings with real-time adaptive power management.

Equipped with a 75WHr battery and a pair of Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, this Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (14”, 10) is a supremely portable laptop at 2.62lbs (1.19kg) that delivers powerful performance, up to 17 hours of battery life and AI-accelerated efficiency so creators can stay in their creative flow state uninterrupted for longer and spend less time compiling, rasterizing, and other time-consuming workflow tasks.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (14”, 10)—A Portable Creative Studio

Thinner, lighter, and with a larger battery this year, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (14”, 10) is a dual-screen convertible laptop, designed to be a creative and productive powerhouse that readily adapts to any environment and use-case. The dual 14” OLED PureSight touch displays sport 100% DCI-P3 support, 120Hz VRR (variable refresh rate) and 500nits brightness and feature a 94% active aspect ratio (), a 2.1% increase from last generation. The screens are joined by a 360-degree rotating soundbar with four Dolby™ Atmos speakers for fuller sound and deeper bass.

The dual screen design unlocks unique use-cases such as using one screen as a canvas while the other is used as a sketchpad or to run AI image generation software that can be quickly and easily dragged onto the canvas. Productivity and communication are likewise enhanced by the dual-screen design—host a video call on one screen while using the other as a notepad or to make live edits on artwork. Use the included Bluetooth® keyboard or the onscreen keyboard, the Yoga Pen, and the included Folio that doubles as a stand for limitless ways to channel creativity.

The Yoga Book 9i (14”, 10)’s AI capabilities streamline workflows and increase battery life. AI-powered features include:

Smart Note: Turns text notes or sketches to add a refined visual component to note-taking.

Turns text notes or sketches to add a refined visual component to note-taking. Smart Reader: Generates a synopsis of books in the user’s library to decide quickly and easily what to read next.

The device also supports Air Gestures, hand gestures that the user can use to move windows between screens, scroll pages, and capture screenshots.

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (14”, 10) sports an 88WHr battery for longer usage times away from a plug, and at only 2.69lbs. (1.22kg) (excluding keyboard), it is an easy choice to bring on any inspiration-seeking outing.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition (14”, 10)—Creativity without Limits

The latest 2-in-1 addition to the Lenovo Aura Edition imagined with Intel consumer devices, the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition (14”, 10) imagined with Intel is a convertible Copilot+ PC that expands the horizons of creativity so users can express themselves faster thanks to Intel Core Ultra processors, and enjoy more freedom with the 360-degree convertible design and included new Yoga Pen. It’s up to 2.8K 14” PureSight 16:10 WQHD+ 120Hz VRR Multi-Touch OLED display features 1100nits peak brightness and with 100% sRGB and 100% P3 color gamut support, images and artwork burst off the screen in vibrant colors, deeper blacks, and more accurate detail.

The device is equipped with a 75WHr battery for longer use times away from an outlet and weighs in at just 2.91lbs (1.32kg) so on-the-go creativity is a breeze.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition (14”, 10) includes unique features exclusive to Lenovo Aura Edition laptops:

Smart Modes that offer users higher control over PC customizability by adapting on-the-fly to user needs, whether its work, relaxation, creating, or more.

Attention Mode: When productivity is paramount, Attention Mode allows users to specifically block distracting websites so they can focus on the task at hand.

When productivity is paramount, Attention Mode allows users to specifically block distracting websites so they can focus on the task at hand. Wellness Features: Includes eye wellness and posture warning features that fight off fatigue and remind users to take breaks, helping keep eye health and posture at top of mind when they are in the zone.

Includes eye wellness and posture warning features that fight off fatigue and remind users to take breaks, helping keep eye health and posture at top of mind when they are in the zone. Collaboration Tools: A suite of settings designed to enhance video call experiences, including low light enhancement, virtual presenter, background blur, that increase clarity and comfort when working together with others.

A suite of settings designed to enhance video call experiences, including low light enhancement, virtual presenter, background blur, that increase clarity and comfort when working together with others. Shield Mode: Focuses on safeguarding privacy with features like privacy alerts, privacy guard, and auto prompt VPN to help ensure safety and security when working with sensitive information.

Focuses on safeguarding privacy with features like privacy alerts, privacy guard, and auto prompt VPN to help ensure safety and security when working with sensitive information. Power Mode: When computing away from a power outlet, battery life is paramount. Users have rapid access to power settings to help optimize battery life and performance, maximizing the time between charges.

Smart Share : Enables seamless AI-driven image sharing between smartphones and laptops. Users can effortlessly tap a supported smartphone on the screen’s edge, prompting the laptop to automatically launch the Smart Share app on both devices, allowing for a simple drag-and-drop transfer of recent photos. The feature supports both Android and IOS platforms.

: Enables seamless AI-driven image sharing between smartphones and laptops. Users can effortlessly tap a supported smartphone on the screen’s edge, prompting the laptop to automatically launch the Smart Share app on both devices, allowing for a simple drag-and-drop transfer of recent photos. The feature supports both Android and IOS platforms. Smart Care: Offers real-time support and troubleshooting from real-life Lenovo technicians, accessible both via PC and phone. Via Lenovo’s Premium Care Service, users can live chat or call support for assistance that also offers on-site “white glove” support.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (14”, 10)—An AI-Powered Creative Canvas

Joining the Lenovo Aura Edition family is the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (14”, 10) imagined with Intel, the ideal Copilot+ PC for on-the-go creatives with multitasking features that streamline productivity when there are multiple deadlines to juggle. It’s up to 14” 2.8K OLED 120Hz, 100% sRGB/P3, 99% Adobe RGB 1100nit peak PureSight Pro display brings creations to life with vibrant color brights and deeper blacks. Tasks such as video rendering, photo editing, text and image generation, and other workflow tasks are streamlined with AI thanks to the 48 TOPS NPU, allowing creators to spend more time on creating. Lenovo AI Core uses AI to supercharge work in creative apps and optimize battery life.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (14”, 10) packs a 70WHr battery and weighs in at just 2.76lbs (1.25kg) for longer and lighter creativity.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16”, 10) & Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (14”, 10)—Freedom to Create

The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16”, 10) and Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (14”, 10) convertible Copilot+ laptopsoffer even more creative freedom with two size options to fit users’ specific needs. Both laptops feature up to a 2.8K OLED 120Hz4 PureSight display with 100% DCI-P3 support for beautifully color-accurate image renders and an optional Yoga Pen that expands the palette of creativity. Both convertibles include a 70WHr battery and weigh as little as 3.20lb (1.45kg) for the 14” device and 4.17lb (1.89kg) for the 16” device for spending a longer—and lighter—time away from the wall socket.

Complimentary Adobe® Creative Cloud Membership—Let Creativity Blossom

Select 2025 Lenovo Yoga laptop comes with a complimentary 2-month Adobe Creative Cloud membership. New Adobe Creative Cloud users get access to the entire Adobe Creative Cloud suite, including over 20 apps, with no payment or credit card information required at time of redemption. Existing users will have their existing payment plan paused for two months.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (16”, 10)

Designed for productivity-focused users looking for a workhorse laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (16”,10) is a Copilot PC featuring up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors (H-SKUs) delivering up to 135W TDP that delivers breathtaking performance and renders visuals in vibrant color on the up to 2.8K OLED 120Hz VRR display. The onboard NPUpowers AI functionalities that turbo-charge productivity and creative applications. An 84WHr battery means longer periods of productivity, and multiple Thunderbolt 4 and USB-A ports, an SD card reader, and HDMI means support for peripherals of all kinds. All this technology comes in a laptop starting at just 4.39lbs (1.99kg), resulting in a powerful productivity package.

Lenovo AI Now: A New Era of Intelligent Computing

Lenovo AI Now is supported on all Lenovo Yoga and Lenovo IdeaPad PCs announcing at CES 2025, transforming them into intelligent, AI-driven companions designed for seamless personalization. Powered by Meta’s Llama 3 Large Language Model (LLM) and advanced multi-core processing (CPU, GPU, NPU), Lenovo AI Now ensures rapid, local data handling for top-tier privacy and performance. At its core is a personal knowledge base (PKB), which safeguards, organizes and stores user data directly on the device, enabling intuitive search, retrieval, and interaction with documents, and images, and other data. This feature empowers users to ask questions, generate summaries, and gain insights from their PKB fully on-device, maximizing security and efficiency.

Lenovo AI Now continues to enhance functionality with new advanced features coming soon like cross-device knowledge retrieval, allowing users to seamlessly search for critical documents across their AI PC and supported tablets. Smarter document searches and summaries will enable quick extraction of relevant insights from images or documents, streamlining workflows for professionals. Additionally, upcoming multilingual support for German, Spanish, and French extends to both the user interface and AI models, making AI Now more accessible to a global audience. These features will deliver a faster, smarter, and more inclusive user experience.

Lenovo Expands Tablet Lineup for Creatives and Students, Including its First On-Device AI Tablet

Lenovo’s first on-device AI tablet, the Yoga Tab Plus, takes mobile creativity, productivity, and entertainment to the next level with personalized AI experiences. Equipped with a Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform with 20 TOPS NPU, built-in large language models, and offering smart assistance via Lenovo AI Now, the Yoga Tab Plus streamlines tasks with the benefits of having local data processing, including data privacy and security.

A hybrid assistant and a spark of creativity, the Yoga Tab Plus also gives users the flexibility to enjoy cloud-based AI solutions like Lenovo AI Note writing assistant and AI Transcript for real-time voice to text conversion from one language to another. For professionals and creatives looking to bring their imagination to life, the Yoga Tab Plus can be paired with an ergonomic 2-in-1 keyboard and the Lenovo Tab Pen Pro (sold separately), which delivers an immersive experience with haptic feedback and natural sound when writing, intuitive precision when sketching, and extreme smoothness thanks to Lenovo’s proprietary TurboTouch technology, which minimizes latency.

In addition to taking creativity to the next level, the Yoga Tab Plus doubles as an entertainment powerhouse, stunning with its 12.7” 3K anti-reflection PureSight Prodisplay with 900 nits in high brightness mode, 144Hz10 refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage. The tablet completes the truly immersive experience with booming sound tuned by Harman Kardon and pumped out of 4 woofers and 2 tweeters, and features a 10,200mAh battery, fast charging, and Wi-Fi 7 for superior connectivity.

Lenovo also unveiled two versatile devices designed to inspire learning and curiosity. A jack of all trades, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro puts the power of smart learning in a student’s hands with Circle to Search from Google to streamline searches, Google’s AI assistant Gemini for cloud-based AI functionality, and more. The ideal learning tablet, it packs a 12.7” 3K 144Hz optional anti-glare screen and Quad JBL speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos to bring online courses and videos to life, and a 10,200mAh battery to keep users engaged throughout the day.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor delivering up to 60% more power than the previous model, can be bundled with a 2-in-1 keyboard and Lenovo Tab Pen Plus. It also comes with Lenovo TurboSystem, a proprietary Android software technology that maximizes performance to launch apps faster, enhance system stability and extend battery life.

A tablet designed for adaptability, the Lenovo Tab is perfect for movie connoisseurs or avid internet surfers. Ideal for on-the-go users, the 10.1” lightweight tablet is available with a selection of cases to fit any style, including a Clear Case with stand, a Folio Case for enhanced protection, and a Play Suite case for the young kids at home.

Idea-Sparking Desktops, Lenovo Unveils AI-powered Mini and Tower PC Systems

Lenovo’s newest mini workhorse, the IdeaCentre Mini x (1L, 10) desktop PC, redefines compact computing, blending the productivity and potential of AI with a sleek 1-liter design. Powered by a Snapdragon X Plus, Snapdragon X Plus 8-core or Snapdragon X processor with a 45 TOPS NPU, the IdeaCentre Mini x handles data-intensive projects and complex creative designs with ease. A Copilot+ PC, this mini powerhouse offers AI-enabled features perfect for creative and productivity tasks.

Designed for professionals and creatives alike, the IdeaCentre Mini x hides in even the tightest places and is built to connect with ultra-fast Wi-Fi 7 for seamless streaming and multitasking and USB 4.0 ports to connect any combination of peripherals at once. Compact and upgrade ready, it comes with a built-in power supply, an easy open design to swap components and remains quiet with dual fans.

For the most demanding users desiring AI power, customization and expandability, the Lenovo IdeaCentre Tower (17L, 10) features a replaceable front bezel for a touch of personal style and delivers unstoppable performance with a combination of Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics and up to 32GB of memory. Coupled with a plethora of connectivity options, including USB-A, USB Type-C®, LAN, HDMI and VGA ports, and support for Wi-Fi 7, this powerhouse awes with faster editing and rendering, and flawless execution for even the most demanding tasks.

A perfect companion for Lenovo’s latest desktops is the uniquely innovative Lenovo 800 Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard, an accessory that combines efficiency with unique charging capability. Harnessing ambient light, the keyboard uses advanced photovoltaic technology and fast-charging supercapacitors to store energy, eliminating the need for disposable batteries. Its modern, spill-resistant white design features customizable tilt legs, dedicated media controls, and a 3-zone layout. With on-screen brightness indicators and real-time power tracking through the Lenovo Accessories and Display Manager, this keyboard exemplifies Lenovo’s dedication to advancing circular economy principles through groundbreaking technology.

AI Display – Proof of Concept Reimagines Monitor Interaction

Lenovo further redefines “smarter technology for all” with AI Display, a proof of concept that incorporates AI into monitors to optimize user experience. Designed to enhance user interaction, the concept adapts to the user’s movements, automatically rotating, elevating and tilting the screen. In addition, the display alerts users of bad posture or prolonged sitting and reminds them of potential fatigue if it detects yawns or eye closure. Lenovo’s AI Display concept can be voice controlled and possesses a variety of security features, including automatically blurring the screen when the user steps away, notifying IT if settings are changed, and more.

Lenovo AI Travel Set – Proof of Concept Delivers AI Wherever and Whenever Users Want

The Lenovo AI Travel Set features AI-enabled wearables to augment the myriad situations that life throws at the wearer. The AI wristband and AI pendant sync with the AI storage device, collecting data throughout the day that builds and informs the user’s bespoke personal knowledge base. The wearables track travel, exercise and other activities and can generate a daily activity report that can be searched and analyzed to improve health and productivity. The devices also support language translation functions via AI, breaking down language barriers and making international travel a breeze.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lenovo

