Exotel Appoints Angira Agrawal as Global SVP GTM and Strategy

Leading customer engagement platform Exotel announces a new addition to its leadership team with the appointment of former Airtel Exec – Angira Agrawal as Global SVP Go To Market and Strategy.

Exotel is currently the leader in Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) segment in emerging markets with almost 90% of the top 100+ unicorns of India using their services to deliver personalized human+AI powered customer experience through 15+ million customer interactions daily.

In this new position Angira will lead the charter to elevate Customer propositions for Exotel’s expanding clientele of multinational corporations by utilising the full potential of the company’s Unified Customer Engagement Platform.

Angira is a senior business and technology leader with about 3 decades of experience. He moves to Exotel from Airtel, where he was leading their growth in the West and BFSI nationally. In his long career, he worked at some of the biggest names like Skylo, Vodafone, NEC, Tata Communications, Persistent, Oracle, Unimobile (a bulk SMS startup). He was amongst the early employees at HCL Comnet. He holds an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur, and a BE Electronics from MS University Baroda.

Mr. Sachin Bhatia, Co-Founder, Chief Growth Officer, Exotel

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Sachin Bhatia, Co-Founder, Chief Growth Officer, Exotel said, “It’s simply the beginning of the personalised, multichannel, human+AI powered customer experience era. Businesses from all industries will gain a lot from Exotel’s position as the market leader in the area as they work to reimagine their customers’ experience. Angira has an extensive professional network and a strategic grasp of large-scale commercial operations. He will be working with our global enterprise clients, who are building their customer experience programmes on top of the Exotel Customer Engagement platform, in accelerating their innovation cycles.”

“Organizations today are increasingly outsourcing their Customer Engagement Platforms to trusted providers, who can work with them on their current and future needs, while the organizations focus on the processes and systems that can build a differentiating customer experience. Exotel, along with Ameyo and Cogno AI, aims to offer a full-stack customer engagement platform through a single provider, giving scalability and security to its customers. This is an exciting time to come in, and help achieve this vision,” said Mr. Angira Agrawal, commenting on his new role.

Exotel has touched the lives of over 2 billion people in Asia. The company has expanded to power approximately 88,000 contact center workers, 2 billion bot chats saving 27 million human hours, and 8.5 billion human conversations in 2021 alone with a workforce of about 1000 employees working from 61 different cities.

