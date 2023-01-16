Executives and Members of FAIITA and CMDA Mumbai Meet and Deliberate Over Strategies

- Advertisement - -

CMDA Mumbai under the leadership of Mr. Samir Parekh, FAIITA Vice President (Business Opportunities) on 11th January 2023 evening had an interactive meeting with Mr. Devesh Rastogi, FAIITA President in Mumbai. Mr. Mihir Shah, President, CMDA Mumbai welcomed the members and the invited guests. The leading members of CMDA Mumbai and Mr. Devesh Rastogi has deliberations on business growth, opportunities & collaboration. Mr. Devesh has suggested the members to have closed interaction with FAIITA for the resolution of business challenges. Mr. Rupnarayan Chaudhary, IT evangelist, Consultant NPAV, shared his knowledge on developing skills to grow business. Mr. Uday Bhojani representing Personal Computer Today, Media Partner of CMDA Mumbai was also present.

Mr. Devesh Rastogi – FAIITA President, Mr. Rupnarayan Chaudhary and Mr. Uday Bhojani were facilitated by CMDA members Mr. Mihir Shah & Mr. Rajkumar, Mr. Ravi & Mr. Jimmy, Mr. Mahavir & Mr. Narendra, respectively.