Excelsoft Eliminates High-Cost Infrastructure and Internet Dependency in Digital Exams with Saras Assessments in a Box

Excelsoft Technologies, a global leader in digital learning and assessment solutions, announced the launch of Saras Assessments in a Box, a compact, plug-and-play assessment appliance designed to enable secure digital examinations anywhere instantly.

Built using Saras Assessment, Excelsoft’s flagship platform, the device enables institutions to set up a fully functional, secure test centre in minutes, with or without internet connectivity. About the size of a matchbox, it eliminates the need for servers or complex IT infrastructure; users simply power it on, connect via Wi-Fi or LAN, and start delivering exams immediately. A single device supports 100+ concurrent candidates, ensuring high-performance exam delivery without bandwidth bottlenecks.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Dhananjay Sudhanva, Chairman & Managing Director, Excelsoft Technologies said, “This marks a paradigm shift in how assessments are delivered. As examination scale increases and access expands, legacy, infrastructure-heavy models are proving inadequate. Saras Assessments in a Box fundamentally changes that equation by reducing the time and cost of setting up secure test centres while enabling a more resilient, inclusive, and reliable assessment experience for end users. Built on our Saras flagship assessment platform, it allows institutions to conduct exams consistently across diverse environments, including national and state-level entrance exams, university and college assessments, recruitment and certification programs, remote and rural initiatives, and temporary or emergency test centres.”

From a technology and architecture standpoint, the innovation reflects Excelsoft’s focus on building assessment systems designed for real-world conditions.

Mr. Adarsh Sudhindra, Chief Innovation Officer, Excelsoft Technologies

Speaking about the innovation, Mr. Adarsh Sudhindra, Chief Innovation Officer, Excelsoft Technologies said, “Assessment technology must be engineered for reliability at scale, not continuous connectivity. Saras Assessments in a Box introduces a distributed, appliance-led architecture that simplifies deployment while strengthening security and performance. By enabling exams to run locally yet remain centrally governed, institutions can conduct high-stakes assessments consistently across diverse environments without being constrained by infrastructure limitations. The solution is designed for a wide range of use cases, including national and state-level entrance examinations, university and college assessments, recruitment and certification programs, remote and rural assessment initiatives, corporate and skill-based testing, and temporary or emergency test centres.”

With this launch, Excelsoft Technologies continues to lead innovation in the assessment sector delivering solutions that simplify complexity, expand access, and enable secure, scalable, and resilient digital examinations anywhere in the world.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Excelsoft

