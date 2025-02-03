EVteQ Presents BITOAA CUP 2025 – A Thrilling Cricket Battle with Top Teams, Exciting Prizes & Glory

- Advertisement -

Cricket fever is set to grip the city as EVteQ presents the Late Smt. Urmila Patel Memorial BITOAA CUP 2025. This prestigious tournament, held at Ankur Khel Parisar, 6 No. Market, Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal, is all set to bring together some of the best teams for an intense battle on the field, promising an electrifying display of skill, sportsmanship, and passion for the game.

Match Schedule

The tournament will take place over two action-packed Sundays:

League Matches – Sunday, February 9, 2025 , from 8:00 AM onwards

– Sunday, , from onwards Semi-Finals & Final – Sunday, February 16, 2025, from 8:00 AM onwards

Exciting Prizes & Rewards

The BITOAA CUP 2025 offers a grand prize pool to honor the best performances:

Winner: ₹31,000

₹31,000 Runner-up: ₹21,000

Meet the Contenders

The tournament will feature top teams competing for the prestigious title:

Advance Brother Superking

EVteQ Eleven

Winner’s Eleven

Phoenix Secureye XI

ViewSonic XI

RI Spartans

Additionally, several individual awards and trophies will be up for grabs, including:

Best Fair Play Team Trophy

Man of the Series Trophy

Man of the Match Trophy (Each Match)

Best Batsman Trophy (Each Match)

Best Bowler Trophy (Each Match)

Best Fielder Trophy (Each Match)

Best Catch Trophy (Each Match)

Best Game Changer Trophy (Each Match)

Best Emerging Player of the Tournament Trophy

Best Game Supporter of the Tournament Trophy

Consolation Trophies for All Team Members

Organizing Committee – BITOAA Governing Body 2023-25

The event is being meticulously organized by the BITOAA Governing Body:

President: Lalit Jain (IT World)

Lalit Jain (IT World) Vice President: Nasir Khan (Hawk Eye Security Systems)

Nasir Khan (Hawk Eye Security Systems) General Secretary: Kailashi Dheerendra Patel (RAD Corporation)

Kailashi Dheerendra Patel (RAD Corporation) Treasurer: K.S. Gaur Bunty (Advance Technology)

K.S. Gaur Bunty (Advance Technology) Joint Secretary: Mushtaque Khan (Anam Computer)

A Grand Cricketing Affair!

With intense matchups, thrilling performances, and a promise of breathtaking cricketing moments, BITOAA CUP 2025 is a must-watch event for all sports enthusiasts. NCN Magazine is proud to be the official media partner, bringing exclusive coverage and highlights from the tournament.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BITOAA

