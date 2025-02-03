EVteQ Presents BITOAA CUP 2025 – A Thrilling Cricket Battle with Top Teams, Exciting Prizes & Glory

Cricket fever is set to grip the city as EVteQ presents the Late Smt. Urmila Patel Memorial BITOAA CUP 2025. This prestigious tournament, held at Ankur Khel Parisar, 6 No. Market, Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal, is all set to bring together some of the best teams for an intense battle on the field, promising an electrifying display of skill, sportsmanship, and passion for the game.
Match Schedule
The tournament will take place over two action-packed Sundays:
- League Matches – Sunday, February 9, 2025, from 8:00 AM onwards
- Semi-Finals & Final – Sunday, February 16, 2025, from 8:00 AM onwards
Exciting Prizes & Rewards
The BITOAA CUP 2025 offers a grand prize pool to honor the best performances:
- Winner: ₹31,000
- Runner-up: ₹21,000
Meet the Contenders
The tournament will feature top teams competing for the prestigious title:
- Advance Brother Superking
- EVteQ Eleven
- Winner’s Eleven
- Phoenix Secureye XI
- ViewSonic XI
- RI Spartans
Additionally, several individual awards and trophies will be up for grabs, including:
- Best Fair Play Team Trophy
- Man of the Series Trophy
- Man of the Match Trophy (Each Match)
- Best Batsman Trophy (Each Match)
- Best Bowler Trophy (Each Match)
- Best Fielder Trophy (Each Match)
- Best Catch Trophy (Each Match)
- Best Game Changer Trophy (Each Match)
- Best Emerging Player of the Tournament Trophy
- Best Game Supporter of the Tournament Trophy
- Consolation Trophies for All Team Members
Organizing Committee – BITOAA Governing Body 2023-25
The event is being meticulously organized by the BITOAA Governing Body:
- President: Lalit Jain (IT World)
- Vice President: Nasir Khan (Hawk Eye Security Systems)
- General Secretary: Kailashi Dheerendra Patel (RAD Corporation)
- Treasurer: K.S. Gaur Bunty (Advance Technology)
- Joint Secretary: Mushtaque Khan (Anam Computer)
A Grand Cricketing Affair!
With intense matchups, thrilling performances, and a promise of breathtaking cricketing moments, BITOAA CUP 2025 is a must-watch event for all sports enthusiasts. NCN Magazine is proud to be the official media partner, bringing exclusive coverage and highlights from the tournament.
Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BITOAA
