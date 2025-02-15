EVteQ BITOAA Cup 2025: IPL-Style Auction, Intense Battles, and a Thrilling Finale on Feb 16

- Advertisement -

Bhopal’s Ankur Sports Ground came alive with electrifying cricket action as the EVteQ Presents Late Smt. Urmila Patel Memorial BITOAA Cup 2025 witnessed six fiercely contested league matches. The tournament, featuring an IPL-style auction, saw top players battle it out for glory.

In Pool A, ViewSonic IT World XI emerged as a dominant force, securing two wins—edging out Phoenix Secureye XI by 10 runs and overpowering RI Spartans by 34 runs. Meanwhile, RI Spartans clinched a 33-run victory over Phoenix Secureye XI.

Pool B had its share of thrilling encounters, with Winner’s Eleven narrowly defeating Advance Brother Superking by 3 wickets. However, Advance Brother Superking bounced back with a solid 27-run win over EVteQ Eleven. Not to be left behind, EVteQ Eleven made a comeback by securing a crucial victory against Winner’s Eleven.

The battle for the trophy intensifies as the semi-finalists gear up for the knockout stage:

ViewSonic IT World XI vs Winner’s Eleven

Advance Brother SuperKing vs RI Spartans

Organizing Committee – BITOAA Governing Body 2023-25

The event is being meticulously organized by the BITOAA Governing Body:

President: Lalit Jain (IT World)

Vice President: Nasir Khan (Hawk Eye Security Systems)

General Secretary: Kailashi Dheerendra Patel (RAD Corporation)

Treasurer: K.S. Gaur Bunty (Advance Technology)

Joint Secretary: Mushtaque Khan (Anam Computer)

With the grand finale set for February 16, cricket enthusiasts can expect an adrenaline-pumping finish to this spectacular tournament! Stay tuned for the ultimate showdown.

